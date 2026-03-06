This chili crisp and red miso vodka marinara sauce adds heat and depth to any pasta night. The sauce is zingy and beautifully blended with spice, sweetness, and creaminess in one pan. Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg created this recipe as a way to upgrade a classic red sauce without complicating it. It makes a full batch, so you can toss it with your favorite noodles or keep some for later in the week.

In this recipe, onion and garlic form the base, while tomato paste and crushed tomatoes bring body. Chili crisp adds heat and texture, and red miso paste deepens the flavor with savory notes. Vodka lifts the sauce and rounds out the tomatoes. Vegan heavy cream smooths everything into one rich, cohesive blend. Fresh basil finishes it with brightness.

Use this sauce with penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti. It also works well over baked pasta or layered into lasagna. The flavor stands up to roasted vegetables or plant-based proteins, making it a versatile staple for easy dinners.

Here’s how to make this miso vodka marinara sauce

Try this chili crisp and red miso vodka marinara sauce to give pasta night more heat and depth. Creamy, spicy, and savory, it pairs well with any noodle and works in baked dishes too. No ratings yet Servings 32 oz of sauce Ingredients 1 Tbsp oil from chili crisp

2 Tbsp chili crisp

1 white onion diced

3 cloves of garlic minced

2 Tbsp tomato paste

2 Tbsp red miso paste

1.5 oz vodka

28 oz can of crushed tomatoes

½ cup vegan heavy cream I used Silk

Handful of basil chopped

Salt to taste

Cooked pasta of choice Instructions In a sautoir pan on medium heat, add oil and chili crisp to the pan. Sweat the onion and garlic until fragrant, around 5 minutes. Next add the tomato and red miso paste and mix. When the tomato paste has caramelized, deglaze with vodka and stir to combine until mostly evaporated. Pour in the can of crushed tomatoes and cook for 2 more minutes.

Pour the sauce into a blender with the heavy cream. Pulse until one consistent color and pour back into the pan. Add the basil, stir, and turn off the heat. Reference video below for clarification!

Optional: add your favorite pasta sauce, or store sauce in jars.

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

