These mini flank steak Wellingtons are sure to level up your dinner party game. Each one wraps a high-protein vegan steak in mushroom duxelles, spinach, and crisp filo pastry. The plant-based flank delivers structure and protein, while the mushrooms and herbs add savory richness without overcomplicating the dish.

Like a typical Wellington, the filling starts with finely chopped mushrooms, shallots, garlic, and thyme cooked down into a dry, spreadable paste. Then, the steak is lightly seared, brushed with mustard, and layered with the duxelles and spinach before rolling it into filo. Once baked, the pastry turns golden and flaky while the inside stays soft and juicy.

Serve these Wellingtons as elegant appetizers or a plated starter. Pair them with tomato and chili chutney and slice them just before serving to keep the layers neat and the pastry crisp.

How to make mini flank steak Wellingtons

These mini vegan flank steak Wellingtons also work for holiday dinners, small gatherings, or when you want something impressive without making a full roast. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 pack Redefine Beef Flank *defrosted (or vegan beef of choice)

23 ml cooking oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

150 g baby spinach

15 ml Dijon mustard

1 pack filo pastry

75 g vegan butter melted

5 sprigs thyme leaves picked

30 g tomato and chili chutney store-bought For the Mushroom Duxelles 300 g chestnut mushrooms finely chopped

1½ shallots finely diced

1½ garlic cloves finely chopped

6 sprigs thyme finely chopped

23 ml cooking oil

15 g vegan butter

90 ml white wine

Salt and black pepper to taste Instructions Make the Mushroom Duxelles Heat oil and vegan butter in a pan over medium heat. Sauté shallots and garlic for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add mushrooms and thyme, cooking 8–10 minutes until dry. Deglaze with white wine and cook until the liquid evaporates. Season and let cool. Sear the Flank Pat dry and season the Redefine Flank with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a pan and sear for 1 minute per side until golden. Set aside to cool. Assemble the Wellingtons Lay cling film on your counter. Add a layer of spinach, then spread mushroom duxelles on top. Place the flank over it, brush with Dijon mustard, and roll tightly into a log using the cling film. Chill to firm up. Wrap in Filo Pastry Lay a sheet of filo on your work surface, brush with melted butter, and layer 3–4 more sheets the same way. Unwrap the flank, place it on the filo, and roll up tightly. Brush the top with butter, sprinkle thyme and salt, then chill until ready to bake. Bake and Serve Preheat the oven to 200°C. Bake for 20–25 minutes until the pastry is golden and crisp. Rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with a spoonful of tomato and chili chutney. Dry the mushrooms well:

Moisture is the enemy of crisp pastry. Cook the duxelles until all liquid has evaporated and the mixture looks dry before cooling. Cool each layer:

Let both the duxelles and seared flank cool completely before wrapping — this keeps the filo crisp and prevents sogginess. Handle filo gently:

Filo pastry dries out quickly. Keep unused sheets covered with a damp towel while you work. Roll tightly, but don’t press:

A snug roll keeps the layers neat and helps the Wellington hold its shape when sliced. Brush lightly with butter:

