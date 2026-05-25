One-Pot Tomato, Spinach And Chickpea Filo Pie

This tomato spinach and chickpea filo pie is a solid dinner option when you want something filling that still leans on whole plant ingredients. It cooks in one pan, then finishes in the oven with a crisp filo topping. Chickpeas bring plant protein and fiber, while the mix of vegetables adds substance and keeps the dish balanced. With 14 plant points, it also supports a varied, plant-rich way of eating.

The base builds slowly as the vegetables soften and the tomato mixture thickens. Chickpeas go in with their liquid, which helps create a rich, spoonable filling. Plant-based cream adds body, while spinach and basil finish it with a fresh layer. Once the filling is ready, scrunched filo sheets go on top and bake until golden and crisp. This contrast between the soft base and crisp topping gives the dish its texture.

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You can bring this tomato spinach and chickpea filo pie straight to the table and serve it in portions. It works well for dinner any day and suits sharing with a group.

Tomato spinach and chickpea filo pie method

This tomato spinach and chickpea filo pie is a high-protein vegan dinner with a rich vegetable base and crisp filo topping, ideal for sharing. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra

1 heaped tbsp tomato puree

4 sun-dried tomatoes chopped

1 tin cherry tomatoes

1 jar chickpeas

1 white onion finely chopped

1 carrot finely minced

1 stick celery finely minced

1 courgette cubed

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

⅓ cup green olives sliced

Sea salt & black pepper

1 cup Plant Based cream

2 large handfuls fresh spinach

Handful fresh basil leaves shredded

8 sheets filo pastry

Nigella seeds to garnish (optional) Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large, shallow pan and add in the onions. Fry off until soft, then add in the carrot and celery, and cook down.

Add in the courgette next and cook that off for around 5 minutes until it begins to soften. Next add in the minced garlic, stir through, then scatter in the paprika and dried herbs, and stir again.

Next, add in the tomato puree and fry it off. Add in the sun-dried tomatoes and tinned cherry tomatoes, breaking them up using the spoon.

Bring to a gentle simmer, then add in the chickpeas and their liquid, and the olives. Season well with sea salt and black pepper and stir well. Pour in the Plant Based cream.

Add in the spinach next as well as the shredded basil, and stir through until the spinach begins to wilt.

Take one sheet of filo pastry at a time, scrunch tightly and place on top of the dish. Repeat this process with all of the filo pastry sheets until the top of the dish is completely covered. Sprinkle over a little water to help the sheets crisp up when baked, then evenly brush over a little olive oil and finish with a sprinkle of nigella seeds.

Place the pie into a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 35-40 minutes until golden, bubbling and crispy on top – enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Mr Organic.

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