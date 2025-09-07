This High Fiber Chocolate Mousse Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

Natlicious Food’s high fiber chocolate mousse is a gluten-free and vegan dessert that tastes indulgent but comes packed with goodness. Each serving delivers around half of your daily fiber needs, tucked into a rich, creamy jar of chocolatey dessert.

The mousse blends soy milk, chia seeds, avocado, cacao, maple syrup, and a touch of spice. Nutrient-dense chia seeds provide a pudding-like texture and protein, while avocado adds smoothness and healthy fat. Medjool dates contribute natural sweetness and boost the fiber even more, and melted dark chocolate rounds out the flavor, giving the mousse a deep cocoa taste.

Making the mousse is simple: Blend the main ingredients until smooth, then stir in the melted chocolate and layer with chopped dates for chewiness. Top it off with cacao nibs for crunch and chill until set. The texture should become silky and light, with a good mix of layers in every spoonful. This mousse keeps well in the fridge for several days, making it easy to prepare ahead and store. Serve straight from the jar.

High fiber chocolate mousse method

This high fiber chocolate mousse is smooth, rich, and layered with deep cocoa flavor. Sweet dates and a creamy base give it texture and balance, making it a dessert you’ll look forward to every time. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 250 g soy milk

4 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons maple syrup or another liquid sweetener

1 tablespoon brandy optional

Pinch of salt and chilli flakes

1 small ripe avocado

1 tablespoon raw cacao powder

30 g dark chocolate

2 Medjool dates

a few cocoa nibs Instructions Add the soy milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, brandy (if using), salt, chilli flakes, avocado and cacao powder in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Melt the chocolate in a microwave. Add the chocolate in a bowl, cover with clean film and add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn it.

Once melted add it into the blender, and blend until is well combined.

Remove the pits from the dates, and cut them into small pieces.

Then serve the mousse in jars, adding layers of mousse followed by few pieces of dates until you fill them.

Add some cacao nibs on top for a crunch, cover and refrigerate for a couple of hours to set. Notes: *Taste and adjust the sweetness to your preference. *Store them in the fridge up to 4 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

