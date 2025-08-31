Vegan Whipping Cream (Non-Coconut)

This vegan whipping cream is light, fluffy, and dairy-free. Unlike other plant-based options, it doesn’t rely on coconut milk, making it ideal for those who prefer a neutral flavor. This version whips up easily and works well for desserts, fruits, and more.

The process starts with aquafaba, the liquid from a can of chickpeas. Whip aquafaba until soft peaks form, then slowly add sugar and vanilla. Continue whipping until stiff peaks form and stay in place, and for extra stability, add cream of tartar. The result is a smooth and airy whipped cream that looks and tastes like the real thing.

The recipe, which comes from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu, shows how simple ingredients can create a versatile staple. Use it to top cakes, pies, or puddings, or fold it into mousses and parfaits. (It’s also ideal for fresh fruit or hot drinks.)

The cream keeps in the fridge for up to three days and can be re-whipped before use. With this recipe, a dependable, non-coconut vegan cream is always within reach.

Coconut-free vegan whipping cream method

Fluffy, light, and coconut-free, this vegan whipping cream whips up from aquafaba into perfect peaks. Use it on desserts, fruit, or hot drinks for a smooth, dairy-free finish. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Ingredients 120 ml/4fl oz/½ cup aquafaba liquid from a can of chickpeas

2–3 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract optional

¼ tsp cream of tartar (optional for stability) Instructions Whip Pour aquafaba into a mixing bowl. Add cream of tartar, if using, for stability.

Using a hand or stand mixer, whip the aquafaba on high speed until soft peaks form (3-5 minutes).

Gradually add powdered sugar and vanilla extract while continuing to whip until stiff peaks form (an additional 5-7 minutes) Serve and Store Use immediately as a dessert topping or refrigerate for up to 3 days. Re-whip if needed Cooking tip: Use chilled aquafaba and equipment.

Reprinted with permission from The Mindful Kitchen Map by Tomaso Mannu. Nourish Books, 2025.

