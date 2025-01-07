These vegan churro ice cream cups by Romy London are a fun and versatile dessert perfect for all kinds of occasions. Whether you’re hosting a party, celebrating a birthday, or just craving something sweet, these bowls are a creative way to enjoy ice cream. These cups are made from baked churro dough. They hold your favorite dairy-free ice cream, like caramel or chocolate, along with toppings like raspberries, puffed quinoa, or nuts.

Read more: Upside-Down Rhubarb Coconut Cake

The churro bowls are ideal for gatherings because they’re easy to prepare in advance and can be customized to suit different tastes. Serve them as a dessert at a dinner party, or enjoy them with friends during a cozy movie night. Their mix of crunchy cinnamon-coated dough and creamy vegan ice cream creates a dessert that’s sure to impress. Simple yet special, these churro cups are a great addition to any occasion.

Read more: Easy Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Churro ice cream cups

These churro ice cream cups are perfect for parties, get-together's with friends, and as a fun dessert after a weekend lunch or dinner. You'll get all the flavor and crunch of a churro while keeping it vegan. No ratings yet Ingredients For the churro bowls 250 ml water

110 g vegan margarine unsalted

1 Tbsp light brown sugar

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean powder or extract

200 g all purpose flour

3 flax eggs 3 Tbsp milled flax seeds + 3 Tbsp water

Rapeseed oil spray for greasing For the coating 2 tsp ground cinnamon

70 g granulated sugar or alternative For the topping Vegan ice cream of your choice

Vegan syrup

Raspberries

Puffed quinoa or nuts Instructions Preheat your oven to 190°C, flip a muffin tray upside down and grease every other cavity of your muffin tray.

Prepare your flax eggs and set them aside for 10 minutes prior to use.

In a large bowl, combine the flour and vanilla powder (if you’re using vanilla extract instead, then add it in step 3).

In a saucepan, heat the water, vegan margarine, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and salt and stir until the margarine is fully melted and sugar dissolved. Bring to a boil, then add it to the vanilla/flour mixture immediately.

Stir with a spatula and add in your flax eggs. Mix until everything is fully incorporated, then transfer the dough into a large piping bag with a star shaped nozzle.

Starting at the bottom, pipe the dough around every other muffin cups. Be sure to pipe them right onto the row below, slightly pressing into the lower row to avoid any cracks in your churro bowls. Spray the piped cups with a little rapeseed oil, then bake in the oven for around 20 minutes or until golden.

Remove them from the oven and let them cool down for 20 minutes before removing them from the muffin tray.

Combine the remaining granulated sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and toss your churro cups in the mixture, then plate them and add a scoop of vegan ice cream alongside raspberries, nuts and syrup.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: Dark Chocolate Baked Donuts