5 Vegan Coffee Desserts For A Sweet Caffeine Fix

Coffee can bring bold flavor to desserts, especially when paired with chocolate, creaminess, nuts, or soft sponge. A small list of vegan coffee desserts is enough to show how versatile the ingredient can be, from chilled layered treats to rich muffins and bite-sized truffles.

In baking and desserts, coffee can add bitterness, warmth, and depth without making everything taste the same. It works well in smooth fillings, chocolate mixtures, cake batter, and creamy pots. Espresso powder or brewed coffee can also help balance sweeter ingredients.

Read more: 7 Vegan Crumble Desserts With Irresistible Crunchy Toppings

This list includes five vegan coffee desserts to try at home. Some are rich and chocolatey, while others are creamy, nutty, or layered. Each recipe uses coffee as a clear part of the flavor rather than just a background ingredient.

Vegan coffee and chocolate muffins

Give Me Plant Food This completely vegan chocolate and coffee muffin recipe was made for coffee lovers

Espresso and cocoa give these muffins from Stine Andersen a bold flavor. Vegan chocolate chips add extra richness, while oat milk, oil, vanilla, and apple cider vinegar help create a soft baked texture.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Baileys Almande coffee cheesecake

Addicted to Dates Boozy and caffeinated, this cheesecake is great for celebrations

This coffee cheesecake by Addicted to Dates uses Baileys Almande for a rich, creamy dessert with a grown-up flavor. It brings together a smooth filling and sweet base, making it a good option for anyone who wants a chilled coffee dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Espresso marzipan raw truffles

Ana Rusu Looking for an extra kick? Substitute the almond extract with some amaretto

Ana Rusu combines ground almonds, espresso, rose water, almond extract, and dark chocolate in these raw truffles. The centers are soft and chewy, while the chocolate coating adds a firmer shell.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 Sweet Raspberry Recipes To Try This Summer

Greek tiramisu

Natlicious Food Tsureki is a Greek Easter bread

Natlicious Food gives tiramisu a Greek twist by using tsoureki instead of ladyfingers. The coffee-soaked bread is layered with a tofu-based cream, then finished with cacao powder after chilling.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate cherry espresso pots

Rebel Recipes This simple recipe is a layered and decadent dessert, perfect for after a Valentine’s meal

Finally, Rebel Recipes pairs cherries, chocolate, coconut cream, and espresso powder in these chilled dessert pots. The mixture sets in small glasses or cups, creating a rich coffee dessert with fruit and chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

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