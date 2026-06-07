X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

Try This Vegan Greek Tiramisu With Tsureki And Tofu

Try this Greek tiramisu, a veganized twist on the classic

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan Greek tiramisu with tofu and tsureki Tsureki is a Greek Easter bread - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This vegan Greek tiramisu from Natlicious Food brings a new angle to a familiar dessert by using tsoureki instead of traditional ladyfingers. Tsoureki is a soft, slightly sweet braided bread often linked to Greek Easter, which gives the dish a different texture and flavor. It absorbs the coffee while holding its shape, creating a layered dessert that feels both light and structured.

The cream keeps things simple and plant-based. Blended tofu forms the base, creating a smooth texture without heaviness. Vanilla and powdered sugar add sweetness, while vegetable cream helps it set into soft layers. Once assembled with coffee-soaked tsoureki and finished with cacao powder, the dessert holds together cleanly after chilling. The result is a balanced mix of soft bread and creamy filling.

Read more: Vegan Maple Caramel Brownies

You can make this vegan Greek tiramisu ahead of time and leave it to set in the fridge. It works well as a dessert for gatherings or a planned meal. While tsoureki links it to Easter, the recipe can be enjoyed at any time of year without losing its appeal.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

Greek tiramisu method

This vegan Greek tiramisu uses tsoureki instead of ladyfingers for a soft, layered dessert with a light tofu-based cream. It’s easy to prepare ahead and works well for sharing, whether for Easter or any occasion.
vegan Greek tiramisu with tofu and tsureki
No ratings yet
Servings8

Ingredients

Cream:
  • 580 g medium firm tofu
  • A splash of vanilla bean paste
  • 150 g powdered sugar
  • 200 ml vegetable cream
Serve with:
  • 200 ml instant coffee at room temperature
  • 400 g tsureki or store-bought
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder

Instructions

  • In a food processor, add all the ingredients for the cream and blend until you get a nice smooth consistency.
  • Cut the tsureki into 1cm thick slices.
  • In a pyrex 32x20cm, add layers of cream, then the tsureki slices, then a drizzle of coffee, then cream, then tsureki, coffee, cream and finish with a sprinkle of cacao powder.
  • Cover and let it set in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  • Cut in pieces and serve.

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com.

Tagged

dessert

high protein

recipes

tofu

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active