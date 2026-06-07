Try This Vegan Greek Tiramisu With Tsureki And Tofu

This vegan Greek tiramisu from Natlicious Food brings a new angle to a familiar dessert by using tsoureki instead of traditional ladyfingers. Tsoureki is a soft, slightly sweet braided bread often linked to Greek Easter, which gives the dish a different texture and flavor. It absorbs the coffee while holding its shape, creating a layered dessert that feels both light and structured.

The cream keeps things simple and plant-based. Blended tofu forms the base, creating a smooth texture without heaviness. Vanilla and powdered sugar add sweetness, while vegetable cream helps it set into soft layers. Once assembled with coffee-soaked tsoureki and finished with cacao powder, the dessert holds together cleanly after chilling. The result is a balanced mix of soft bread and creamy filling.

Read more: Vegan Maple Caramel Brownies

You can make this vegan Greek tiramisu ahead of time and leave it to set in the fridge. It works well as a dessert for gatherings or a planned meal. While tsoureki links it to Easter, the recipe can be enjoyed at any time of year without losing its appeal.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

Greek tiramisu method

This vegan Greek tiramisu uses tsoureki instead of ladyfingers for a soft, layered dessert with a light tofu-based cream. It’s easy to prepare ahead and works well for sharing, whether for Easter or any occasion. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients Cream: 580 g medium firm tofu

A splash of vanilla bean paste

150 g powdered sugar

200 ml vegetable cream Serve with: 200 ml instant coffee at room temperature

400 g tsureki or store-bought

2 tablespoons raw cacao powder Instructions In a food processor, add all the ingredients for the cream and blend until you get a nice smooth consistency.

Cut the tsureki into 1cm thick slices.

In a pyrex 32x20cm, add layers of cream, then the tsureki slices, then a drizzle of coffee, then cream, then tsureki, coffee, cream and finish with a sprinkle of cacao powder.

Cover and let it set in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Cut in pieces and serve.

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