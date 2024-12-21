How To Make Vegan ‘Baileys’ At Home

Baileys Irish Cream is a beloved liqueur, known for its rich, creamy texture and blend of Irish whiskey, cream, and chocolate flavors. Often enjoyed over ice, in coffee, or as an ingredient in decadent desserts, Baileys is a popular drink over Christmas. For those following a vegan lifestyle, however, traditional Baileys isn’t an option due to its dairy-based cream content. But don’t worry – it’s easier than you might think to make your own vegan version at home.

Homemade vegan Baileys isn’t just a great dairy-free alternative; it’s also cost-effective and highly customizable. You can adjust the sweetness, richness, or whiskey content to suit your preferences.

Whether you’re serving it at a festive gathering or enjoying a quiet evening treat, this vegan Baileys is a delicious, cruelty-free twist on the classic liqueur. With just a handful of ingredients, you can bring the comforting warmth of Baileys into your life, completely dairy-free.

Ready to make it? Follow the recipe and enjoy this indulgent treat in your favorite cocktails, desserts, or simply over ice.

Vegan ‘Baileys’

Vegan 'Baileys'

This is a delectable dairy-free homemade version of the very popular creamy alcoholic drink – we challenge you to tell the difference…

Servings 1 liter

Ingredients 250 ml Irish whiskey

250 ml vegan double/whippable cream (you don’t need to whip it)

130 ml unsweetened plant milk

370 g vegan condensed milk (use gluten-free if needed)

1 tbsp instant coffee mixed with 1 tbsp boiling water, left to cool

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp vegan chocolate syrup or 2 tsp cocoa powder (optional – use gluten-free syrup if needed) Instructions Place all the ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.

Transfer to airtight sterilised storage jars or bottles and refrigerate immediately. After refrigerating your Vegan Irish Cream Liqueur, it might thicken up a little bit. If this happens, just pop it back in the blender and whizz it up again.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva!’s new A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook – The Ultimate Guide to a Magical Festive Feast!, Make this Christmas a celebration of flavour, kindness and creativity with A Very Vegan Christmas. Order your copy from the Viva! shop get ready to create the ultimate plant-based holiday feast.

