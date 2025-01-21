You Can Now Buy A Huge 10kg Tub Of Peanut Butter

Meridian Foods has announced the launch of a new 10kg “mega tub” of peanut butter.

The UK-based brand specializes in palm oil-free nut and seed butters. The new release coincides with Peanut Butter Day, which falls on Friday, January 24. The tub is available for a limited time only.

“Meridian believes doing good tastes better and that you don’t need to use palm oil to create delicious natural nut butters,” a Meridian spokesperson said in a statement. “Not only is it deliciously nutty in taste and texture, but it’s also a natural source of protein and energy. So, your household can work your way through our new 10kg tubs to your heart’s content – the perfect way to celebrate Peanut Butter Day.”

Is peanut butter vegan?

Meridian The tub is available while stocks last

Despite what the name suggests, there is no dairy in traditional peanut butter recipes, and the vast majority of brands are suitable for vegans.

Many do, however, use palm oil, which acts as an emulsifier and thickener. Palm oil is technically vegan as it isn’t animal-derived, but some vegans choose to avoid it due to the huge impact it has on the environment and wildlife.

A growing number of brands, including Meridian, are distancing themselves from palm oil, as it becomes increasingly notorious among the public. Pip & Nut is another notable example of peanut butter that doesn’t include palm oil in any of its products.

You can buy the 10kg peanut butter tub from the Meridian website.

