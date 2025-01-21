X
Food Lifestyle

You Can Now Buy A Huge 10kg Tub Of Peanut Butter

The tub is big enough to make 300 peanut butter sandwiches

A woman eating a huge 10kg tub of Meridian peanut butter The huge peanut butter tub is available to buy now - Media Credit: Meridian

Meridian Foods has announced the launch of a new 10kg “mega tub” of peanut butter

The UK-based brand specializes in palm oil-free nut and seed butters. The new release coincides with Peanut Butter Day, which falls on Friday, January 24. The tub is available for a limited time only. 

“Meridian believes doing good tastes better and that you don’t need to use palm oil to create delicious natural nut butters,” a Meridian spokesperson said in a statement. “Not only is it deliciously nutty in taste and texture, but it’s also a natural source of protein and energy. So, your household can work your way through our new 10kg tubs to your heart’s content – the perfect way to celebrate Peanut Butter Day.”

Is peanut butter vegan?

A large 10kg tub of peanut butter on top of a pile of peanut shells in front of an orange background
Meridian The tub is available while stocks last

Despite what the name suggests, there is no dairy in traditional peanut butter recipes, and the vast majority of brands are suitable for vegans

Many do, however, use palm oil, which acts as an emulsifier and thickener. Palm oil is technically vegan as it isn’t animal-derived, but some vegans choose to avoid it due to the huge impact it has on the environment and wildlife

A growing number of brands, including Meridian, are distancing themselves from palm oil, as it becomes increasingly notorious among the public. Pip & Nut is another notable example of peanut butter that doesn’t include palm oil in any of its products. 

You can buy the 10kg peanut butter tub from the Meridian website.

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

