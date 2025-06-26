Cardamom Pistachio Ice Cream (Dairy-Free And Vegan)

This cardamom pistachio ice cream by Deena Jalal from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream is rich, creamy, and completely dairy-free. Inspired by traditional Indian kulfi, it blends warming cardamom with earthy pistachios for a unique and flavorful frozen treat.

The base uses full-fat coconut milk, which adds smooth texture and a hint of natural sweetness. Ground pistachios mix into the base, while whole pistachios are stirred in at the end for extra crunch and color. The spice from the cardamom brings a floral note that balances beautifully with the richness of the nuts.

This ice cream is entirely plant-based and uses no eggs or dairy. Instead, agave and unrefined cane sugar sweeten the mix without overpowering the flavors. It churns into a soft, scoopable texture and firms up in the freezer, just like traditional ice cream.

Making plant-based ice cream at home

This vegan ice cream blends creamy coconut milk with floral cardamom and nutty pistachios for a twist on classic kulfi. Rich, smooth, and packed with flavor, it’s a refreshing dessert that feels both indulgent and light. No ratings yet Servings 1 quart Ingredients 1 cup (150 g) unsalted whole pistachios shelled and divided, plus extra for serving

2 ⅓ cups (540 ml) all-natural canned coconut milk

¼ cup (50 g) organic unrefined cane sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) organic agave

1 tsp ground cardamom

Pinch of sea salt Instructions Place ½ cup (75 g) of the pistachios in a food processor and grind them until they reach the consistency of a chunky paste.

Use a high-speed or immersion blender to mix the pistachio paste, coconut milk, sugar, agave, cardamom, and salt. Cover and chill the mixture for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Once the mixture is chilled, add it to your ice cream maker and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Most machines take 10 to 15 minutes depending on the temperature of the mix, and when it’s finished it should look like soft serve.

Once it’s churned, transfer the ice cream to a wide, freezer-safe container and stir in the remaining whole pistachios, distributing them evenly while making sure to maintain the air churned into the base.

Cover the ice cream tightly and freeze it for at least 5 to 6 hours, or until it is firm.

Depending on the temperature of your freezer you may want to set the ice cream out for 5 to 10 minutes to soften it before serving.

This ice cream will keep in the freezer for a couple of weeks in an airtight container, but it’s best when fresh.

Reprinted with permission from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream by Deena Jalal. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Emily Kan.

