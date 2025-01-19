How To Make These Sweet Vegan Dorayaki Pancakes

Romy London’s vegan dorayaki pancakes are a new twist on the classic Japanese dessert. Traditionally filled with sweet red bean paste, these fluffy pancakes sandwich a creamy filling made from adzuki beans. Adzuki beans, small red legumes popular in East Asian cuisine, are packed with nutrients and fiber. The red bean paste is sweetened and thickened, creating a smooth filling that pairs beautifully with the soft pancakes.

The pancake batter, made with plant milk, agave syrup, and a touch of soy sauce, cooks into golden rounds. These vegan dorayaki pancakes are versatile enough for any occasion, whether you’re serving them at a casual brunch or as a unique dessert.

To complete the dish, dip them into a simple raspberry sauce made by simmering raspberries with a bit of water and straining the seeds. The tartness of the sauce balances the sweetness of the bean paste, making these pancakes a memorable treat.

Vegan dorayaki pancakes

Try something different this weekend with these super sweet and tasty vegan dorayaki pancakes. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the adzuki red bean paste 1 tin adzuki beans 240g drained weight, drained and well rinsed

100 g caster sugar

¼ tsp fine salt For the pancake batter 60 g plain flour

10 g cornflour

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp baking powder

80 ml plant milk

2 tbsp agave

¼ tsp soya sauce

½ tsp lemon juice

A little coconut oil for frying For the raspberry dip 200 g frozen raspberries Instructions Start by preparing the red bean paste: rinse the drained adzuki beans well and place them into a food processor. Process until smooth, adding 1-2 tbsp of water, only if needed.

Transfer the bean paste to a saucepan over low/medium heat. Stir continuously and slowly add the sugar bit by bit until fully dissolved. Lastly, stir through the salt and once the paste has thickened, remove it from the heat and allow for it to cool down.

You will need about 160g of the paste for the pancakes and you can store any leftovers in the fridge for 3-4 days or freeze it for up to 2 months.

For the pancake batter, sift the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl. In a jug, combine the plant milk, agave syrup and soy sauce, then slowly whisk the wet mix into the dry ingredients until you get a smooth batter.

Very lightly grease a non-stick pan with coconut oil over low/medium heat and gently portion your pancakes as round as you can. You will need roughly 2 tablespoons per pancake. You can also transfer the pancake batter into a squeezy bottle for the perfect round shape.

After 1-2 minutes, you should be able to very carefully and gently flip the pancakes. Be careful, as they can burn easily, so best stay close to the stove at all times. Once flipped, cook them on the second side for 1 minute, then remove from the heat.

Sandwich the adzuki bean paste between 2 pancakes, gently squeezing the edges of the pancakes together.

To serve your vegan dorayaki, you can create a simple raspberry sauce to dip them into.

Simply place frozen raspberries into a saucepan over low heat with a splash of water. Cook until they are broken down, then put the sauce through a fine sieve to remove the seeds and you’re ready to get dipping.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

