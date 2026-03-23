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Breakfast Desserts Vegan Recipes

Hibiscus Poached Pears With Stovetop Granola

This recipe works as a breakfast or a dessert

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2 Minutes Read

hibiscus poached pears with stovetop granola and vegan whipped cream Hibiscus leaves make these pears a pretty pink color - Media Credit: Meghan Johnsson
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These hibiscus poached pears with stovetop granola make a cozy vegan breakfast or light dessert. This dish pairs tender fruit with warm spices and crunchy oats. The pears simmer in a fragrant liquid made with hibiscus flowers, coconut water, and gentle spices. The result is soft fruit with a bright, floral flavor and a deep ruby color. Each bite tastes lightly sweet with hints of citrus and spice.

Poached fruit works well when you want a dessert that feels comforting but not dense or too sweet. The pears absorb the hibiscus and spice mixture as they cook, creating a delicate balance of tart and sweet. A quick stovetop granola adds texture and warmth. Toasted oats cook in coconut oil with maple syrup, cinnamon, and cardamom. The granola brings a golden crunch that contrasts nicely with the soft fruit.

Read more: Oatmeal Walnut Cookies

This recipe comes from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. Serve the pears over vegan yogurt or whipped cream if you want something richer. The dish works just as well for a relaxed weekend breakfast as it does for a simple dessert.

Making hibiscus poached pears

Hibiscus poached pears with stovetop granola offer a cozy vegan breakfast or light dessert. Floral hibiscus, warm spices, and crunchy oats create a balanced dish.
hibiscus poached pears with stovetop granola and vegan whipped cream
No ratings yet
Duration29 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

Poached pears
  • 2 quarts water
  • 1 cup coconut water
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 3 cloves
  • Splash orange blossom water
  • ¼ cup agave
  • ½ cup dried hibiscus flowers
  • 4 pears peeled, halved, and cored
Granola
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • ½ cup oats
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • Dash of cardamom
  • Dash of cinnamon

Instructions

  • Bring water to a simmer. Add coconut water, cinnamon stick, cloves, orange blossom water, agave, hibiscus, and pears. Simmer until the pears are soft, about 5-15 minutes.
  • To make stovetop granola, heat coconut oil on a small skillet. Add oats, maple syrup, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix to combine and cook on low heat for 5 minutes or until oats are golden.

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

Read more: High-Protein Mango And Cashew Cheesecake

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The Author

Meghan Johnsson

Meghan Johnsson has built her culinary career on a commitment to plant-based cooking. Trained at the Institute of Culinary Education, New York, and subsequently at Eleven Madison Park, a three-Michelin-star restaurant known for its entirely plant-based menu. Johnsson’s cooking features forward yet layered flavors, deliberately at odds with the puritan expectations that often attach to vegan food. Through her plates, she argues that indulgence isn’t restrained to only animal fat; through her platform, Vegan Meg, she develops recipes that make this point unmistakably.

More by Meghan Johnsson

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