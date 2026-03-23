These hibiscus poached pears with stovetop granola make a cozy vegan breakfast or light dessert. This dish pairs tender fruit with warm spices and crunchy oats. The pears simmer in a fragrant liquid made with hibiscus flowers, coconut water, and gentle spices. The result is soft fruit with a bright, floral flavor and a deep ruby color. Each bite tastes lightly sweet with hints of citrus and spice.

Poached fruit works well when you want a dessert that feels comforting but not dense or too sweet. The pears absorb the hibiscus and spice mixture as they cook, creating a delicate balance of tart and sweet. A quick stovetop granola adds texture and warmth. Toasted oats cook in coconut oil with maple syrup, cinnamon, and cardamom. The granola brings a golden crunch that contrasts nicely with the soft fruit.

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This recipe comes from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. Serve the pears over vegan yogurt or whipped cream if you want something richer. The dish works just as well for a relaxed weekend breakfast as it does for a simple dessert.

Making hibiscus poached pears

Hibiscus poached pears with stovetop granola offer a cozy vegan breakfast or light dessert. Floral hibiscus, warm spices, and crunchy oats create a balanced dish. No ratings yet Duration 29 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Poached pears 2 quarts water

1 cup coconut water

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

Splash orange blossom water

¼ cup agave

½ cup dried hibiscus flowers

4 pears peeled, halved, and cored Granola 2 tablespoons coconut oil

½ cup oats

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Dash of cardamom

Dash of cinnamon Instructions Bring water to a simmer. Add coconut water, cinnamon stick, cloves, orange blossom water, agave, hibiscus, and pears. Simmer until the pears are soft, about 5-15 minutes.

To make stovetop granola, heat coconut oil on a small skillet. Add oats, maple syrup, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix to combine and cook on low heat for 5 minutes or until oats are golden.

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

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