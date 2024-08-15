Ambrosia Launches Plant-Based Custard

Ambrosia, the UK’s number one ambient custard brand, has launched a vegan version of its hugely popular canned product.

Read more: You Can Now Order Bottled Oat Latte On Your Milk Round

Custard is a creamy dessert or sauce typically made by combining milk or cream with egg yolks and sugar, then gently cooking the mixture until it thickens. Ambrosia is a ready-made canned variety that’s stocked in supermarkets across the UK. Ambrosia Plant Based is said to deliver the same creamy taste and texture as the original, without using any animal ingredients. According to Ambrosia, it took three years to develop it.

“We know that people’s diets are changing and it is our job to offer alternatives to suit all tastes and requirements,” Daniel Jalalpour, marketing director for desserts at Premier Foods, said in a statement. “Expanding our Ambrosia range with this new plant based custard will enable households to still enjoy the nation’s favourite ambient custard whether they are looking to cut down on dairy or follow a plant based diet.”

Ambrosia Plant Based launched this week, and it’s available to buy now from selected Morrisons stores.

Read more: Coconut Collab Unveils High Protein Vegan Yogurt

The rise of plant-based dessert

Adobe Stock A number of brands have released plant-based versions of their non-vegan desserts

Ambrosia is one of many dessert companies to release plant-based versions of their popular non-vegan products in recent years. It joins the likes of Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, and even Nutella, which announced a non-dairy version earlier this year.

The vegan dessert market was valued at USD $2.9 billion in 2022, and its been forecast to grow to $5.8 billion by 2030. The rising popularity of these products can largely be driven by the growth of veganism and flexitarianism, as well as growing concerns about the health, ethical, and environmental impacts of our diets.

Read more: You Can Now Buy A Vegan Chocolate Selection Tin