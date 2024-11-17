What I Eat In A Day: High Protein Vegan Meals

In a recent video, YouTuber Veggiekins (real name Remy Morimoto Park) shared a detailed look at her high-protein vegan meal plan for a typical day. Park, a vegan recipe developer and wellness content creator, has built a dedicated following for her creative, plant-based dishes inspired by her Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese heritage. Known for her practical yet flavorful approach to vegan cooking, she regularly highlights how plant-based diets can be balanced, nutritious, and protein-rich.

One common misconception about vegan diets is the belief that they lack sufficient protein, a claim that has been debunked by numerous health experts. Protein, an essential macronutrient, is abundantly available in plant-based sources such as tofu, tempeh, legumes, lentils, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. While animal products are traditionally associated with protein, many plant-based foods are protein-dense and come with added benefits like fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. Vegan diets can easily meet – and often exceed – daily protein requirements without relying on supplements or highly processed products.

As Park demonstrates, incorporating high-protein foods into vegan meals doesn’t require complex ingredients or hours in the kitchen. Instead, her meal plan focuses on accessible, whole-food-based recipes that offer satisfying flavors and nutrition. In her video, she shares recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that cumulatively provide nearly 100 grams of protein – a testament to the myth-busting power of plants.

Please note, though, you are very unlikely to need this much protein in a day! A typical person needs 0.75 grams of protein per kilo of body weight. This is around 55g for an average man and 45g for an average women. Certain people, such as athletes, may need slightly more, and you should always consult a health professional if you have specific questions about protein. Not all your meals need to be as protein-rich as Park’s, but you can use them as inspiration if you want to learn how to create high-protein vegan meals for any time of the day.

High-Protein Vegan Meal Plan

Breakfast

Veggiekins/YouTube Park’s breakfast includes her high-protein vegan ricotta

Park begins her day with a light pre-breakfast snack of coconut water and blackberries. While simple, this combination offers hydration and natural sweetness, setting the tone for her day.

For her main breakfast, she prepares a dish featuring her homemade vegan ricotta. The ricotta, made from a tofu base and enriched with nutritional yeast, is a protein-packed alternative to traditional cheese. Park spreads the ricotta onto a plate, creates a small well in the center, and grates frozen tomato over it, topping it with olive oil and flaky salt. She affectionately refers to this dish as a “frozen caprese” and recommends it as a must-try recipe. This vegan ricotta recipe is available in her cookbook, Sesame, Soy, Spice, showcasing her knack for simple yet innovative plant-based cuisine.

Lunch

Lunch is a hearty and protein-packed dish featuring crispy buffalo white bean tacos from her friend Catherine Perez’s cookbook, Peaceful Kitchen. The tacos combine cannellini beans, tahini, buffalo sauce, onions, garlic, and spices for a creamy, flavorful filling. The mixture is scooped into tortillas and baked until crispy, creating a satisfying contrast of textures.

To complement the tacos, Park prepares a quick edamame cucumber salad. Using mini cucumbers and edamame, she seasons the dish with tamari, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), and garlic. This refreshing side dish provides additional protein and balance to the meal.

Dinner

For dinner, Park opts for a high-protein pasta made with lupini flour and fava bean protein. While not her favorite in terms of texture, the pasta is nutrient-dense and vegan-friendly. You can use other protein pastas like chickpea or lentil if you wish. To enhance the flavor, she pairs it with her homemade scallion pesto, a recipe from her cookbook that she regularly keeps on hand in her freezer. Combining the cooked pasta and pesto results in a quick, high-protein dinner rich in healthy fats and bold flavors.

High protein vegan meals are easy and accessible

Park’s high protein vegan meals prove that it’s entirely possible to meet protein needs on a plant-based diet. By incorporating whole foods like legumes, tofu, and seeds into creative recipes, she showcases the variety and nutritional power of vegan cooking. Whether you’re new to veganism or looking to optimize your protein intake, her meal plan offers inspiration and practical tips for thriving on plants.

You can find more of Park’s recipes on the Veggiekins website.

