How To Make Vegan Chocolate Granola

Chocolate granola is a go-to breakfast for many, loved for its crunch and rich cocoa flavor. It’s easy to enjoy on its own, with dairy-free yogurt, or as a snack any time of day.

This version, which comes from Natlicious Food, is packed with oats, nuts, and seeds like cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds. Sweetened with maple syrup and flavored with cacao powder, coconut oil, and vanilla extract, it’s completely plant-based and perfect for vegans. Making it at home is simple and gives you control over the ingredients, so you can skip store-bought options and tailor it to your taste.

Read more: This ‘Blueberries And Cream’ Chia Pudding Is The Perfect Vegan Breakfast

Chocolate granola

This chocolate granola requires minimal effort and delivers maximum flavour. If you've recently gone vegan and want something new and tasty for breakfast, this granola is a great recipe to try No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients Dry: 40 g cashews

40 g almonds

200 g oats

80 g pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp of each chia seeds and sunflower seeds

40 g almond flakes

1 tbsp cacao powder

A pinch of salt Wet: 120 g maple syrup

50 g coconut oil

1 tbsp vanilla extract Toppings 50 g dark chocolate

70 g dried cranberries Instructions Roughly chop the nuts and add them in a large mixing bowl, along with the rest of the dry ingredients and combine well.

Then add the wet ingredients and mix well.

Spread the mixture on a single layer, in a baking tray lined with parchment paper and bake in a preheated oven at 170°C for 20 minutes, turning halfway through.

Once it's baked, let it cool down completely, this will help it harden even more.

Then stir through the toppings and store it in an airtight container or jar for up to 3 weeks.

Serve with plant-based yogurt or milk and fruits.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas