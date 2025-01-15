X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

How To Make Vegan Chocolate Granola

This granola is packed full of healthy nuts and seeds

A bowl of vegan chocolate granola with dairy-free yogurt Granola is a nutritious plant-based breakfast - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Chocolate granola is a go-to breakfast for many, loved for its crunch and rich cocoa flavor. It’s easy to enjoy on its own, with dairy-free yogurt, or as a snack any time of day.

This version, which comes from Natlicious Food, is packed with oats, nuts, and seeds like cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds. Sweetened with maple syrup and flavored with cacao powder, coconut oil, and vanilla extract, it’s completely plant-based and perfect for vegans. Making it at home is simple and gives you control over the ingredients, so you can skip store-bought options and tailor it to your taste.

Chocolate granola

This chocolate granola requires minimal effort and delivers maximum flavour. If you've recently gone vegan and want something new and tasty for breakfast, this granola is a great recipe to try
A bowl of vegan chocolate granola with dairy-free yogurt
Ingredients

Dry:
  • 40 g cashews
  • 40 g almonds
  • 200 g oats
  • 80 g pumpkin seeds
  • 2 tbsp of each chia seeds and sunflower seeds
  • 40 g almond flakes
  • 1 tbsp cacao powder
  • A pinch of salt
Wet:
  • 120 g maple syrup
  • 50 g coconut oil
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
Toppings
  • 50 g dark chocolate
  • 70 g dried cranberries

Instructions

  • Roughly chop the nuts and add them in a large mixing bowl, along with the rest of the dry ingredients and combine well.
  • Then add the wet ingredients and mix well.
  • Spread the mixture on a single layer, in a baking tray lined with parchment paper and bake in a preheated oven at 170°C for 20 minutes, turning halfway through.
  • Once it's baked, let it cool down completely, this will help it harden even more.
  • Then stir through the toppings and store it in an airtight container or jar for up to 3 weeks.
  • Serve with plant-based yogurt or milk and fruits.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

