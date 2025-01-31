Vegan Apple Waffles With Vanilla And Cinnamon

Vegan apple waffles make a great breakfast option, whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a family. This recipe from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti swaps traditional flour for rolled oats, making the waffles more filling. Cooked apples are blended into the batter, adding natural sweetness and a soft texture.

These waffles are easy to make with a waffle iron, and they pair well with a variety of toppings. Fresh fruit like berries and orange slices add freshness, while a drizzle of maple syrup or melted vegan chocolate makes them extra special. You can also add vegan whipped cream for a more indulgent treat.

These waffles work for both breakfast and dessert. They’re naturally sweet without added sugar and offer a hearty, satisfying start to the day. If you’re looking for a simple, plant-based breakfast that everyone will enjoy, these apple waffles are a great choice.

Apple waffles

These waffles are the perfect treat for the whole family with a delicious apple and cinnamon-filled batter. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, these apple waffles are sweet and easy to make, granted you have a waffle iron. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 8 waffles Ingredients For the waffle mix 1½ cups (350 ml) unsweetened almond or oat milk

1 tbsp (15 ml) apple cider vinegar

2 apples peeled and roughly chopped

⅓ cup (80 ml) water

1 tsp vanilla extract or ground cinnamon

2 cups (180 g) rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)

1 tbsp (14 g) coconut oil (solid) plus more for brushing the waffle iron

2 tsp (10 g) baking powder Topping suggestions Strawberries

Raspberries

Orange slices

Drizzle melted vegan dark chocolate

Drizzle grade A maple syrup

Vegan whipped cream Instructions Pour the almond or oat milk into a small bowl and add the apple cider vinegar. Stir and set to one side.

Place the apples in a saucepan with the water and vanilla extract. Cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, until the apples have softened. Stir occasionally to prevent them from sticking to the base of the pan.

Once the apples have cooked, put them in a blender with the almond/oat milk mixture and the oats, coconut oil and baking powder. Then blend until the batter is smooth.

Heat the waffle iron and lightly brush it with coconut oil. Carefully spoon the waffle mix onto the hot waffle iron, spreading it out evenly. Close the lid and cook for 8 minutes. After 8 minutes, check the waffles and, if not completely golden, cook for a further 2 minutes.

Once the apple waffles are ready, place them on the table and let everyone help themselves to berries, orange slices, a drizzle of melted vegan chocolate or maple syrup, chocolate spread and vegan whipped cream.

Reprinted with permission from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021.

