This lemon poppy seed chia pudding offers a bright, simple breakfast that takes only a few minutes to prepare. Chia seeds soak overnight and turn into a thick pudding with a soft, spoonable texture. Lemon zest and juice bring sharp citrus flavor, while poppy seeds add a subtle crunch. A swirl of vegan lemon curd gives the pudding a creamy, slightly richer layer.

In this recipe, Romy London uses coconut yogurt as the base, which adds body and gentle sweetness. Chia pudding has become a popular breakfast because it requires little effort and delivers steady energy. The seeds provide fiber, omega-3 fats, and plant protein. That combination helps keep the dish filling without needing to make a big meal. The lemon and poppy seed pairing also echoes the flavors of a classic lemon cake.

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Serve the pudding chilled with fresh blueberries on top. It works well for busy mornings because you can prepare it the night before. The citrus and creamy texture make it refreshing and zesty.

Whip up this lemon and poppy seed chia pudding

Try this lemon poppy seed chia pudding for a quick vegan breakfast with bright citrus flavor. Chia seeds, coconut yogurt, and lemon curd create a creamy pudding topped with blueberries. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 3 tbsp chia seeds

240 ml coconut yogurt

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1-2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp poppy seeds

Vegan lemon curd made with coconut cream

Fresh blueberries to serve Instructions Combine chia seeds, coconut yogurt, lemon zest and juice, maple syrup and poppy seeds.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Before serving, swirl with vegan lemon curd and top with fresh blueberries.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: Breakfast Berry Chia Bars