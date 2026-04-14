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Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Lemon Poppy Seed Chia Pudding

Grab your favorite lemon curd and make this effortless breakfast

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2 Minutes Read

lemon poppy seed chia pudding with blueberries and lemon curd Chia pudding is ideal for grab-and-go breakfasts - Media Credit: Romy London
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This lemon poppy seed chia pudding offers a bright, simple breakfast that takes only a few minutes to prepare. Chia seeds soak overnight and turn into a thick pudding with a soft, spoonable texture. Lemon zest and juice bring sharp citrus flavor, while poppy seeds add a subtle crunch. A swirl of vegan lemon curd gives the pudding a creamy, slightly richer layer.

In this recipe, Romy London uses coconut yogurt as the base, which adds body and gentle sweetness. Chia pudding has become a popular breakfast because it requires little effort and delivers steady energy. The seeds provide fiber, omega-3 fats, and plant protein. That combination helps keep the dish filling without needing to make a big meal. The lemon and poppy seed pairing also echoes the flavors of a classic lemon cake.

Read more: Orange Muffins With Ginger And Hemp Hearts

Serve the pudding chilled with fresh blueberries on top. It works well for busy mornings because you can prepare it the night before. The citrus and creamy texture make it refreshing and zesty.

Whip up this lemon and poppy seed chia pudding

Try this lemon poppy seed chia pudding for a quick vegan breakfast with bright citrus flavor. Chia seeds, coconut yogurt, and lemon curd create a creamy pudding topped with blueberries.
lemon poppy seed chia pudding with blueberries and lemon curd
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Servings1

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
  • 240 ml coconut yogurt
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1-2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp poppy seeds
  • Vegan lemon curd made with coconut cream
  • Fresh blueberries to serve

Instructions

  • Combine chia seeds, coconut yogurt, lemon zest and juice, maple syrup and poppy seeds.
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • Before serving, swirl with vegan lemon curd and top with fresh blueberries.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: Breakfast Berry Chia Bars

Tagged

chia pudding

kid friendly

lemon

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vegan recipes

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

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