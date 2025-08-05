Pamela Anderson Talks Gardening, Cooking, And Veganism On LIVE With Kelly And Mark

Pamela Anderson discussed her Canadian vegetable garden, veganism, and her favorite dishes to cook during an appearance on ABC’s LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Anderson is an animal rights activist, author, model, and actor, and is currently promoting her new film, The Naked Gun. She also spoke to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about making pickles and jam using homegrown ingredients from her garden, like rose buds.

Read more: Pamela Anderson Launching Pickle Brand Named ‘Pamela’s Pickles’

Anderson owns a six-acre homestead on Vancouver Island that she purchased from her grandparents over 30 years ago. She told Ripa and Consuelos that she has been “dipping in and out of it” this year due to a busy schedule, meaning that she has already planted out her 15,000 square foot vegetable garden, but has not done any harvesting yet.

She explained that her parents also live on the compound, and have been looking after Anderson’s garden and three dogs. In response to a question about cooking, Anderson replied, “I love to cook.” […] “I’m vegan, so I make a lot of soups.”

“Actually, I’m really excited to go home and make pickles,” Anderson added to Ripa and Consuelos. “I love to can things. I’m a pickler.” Earlier this year, she hinted at the launch of a brand called “Pamela’s Pickles,” and described pickling as “a serious thing” in her family.

In addition to pickling home-grown vegetables, Anderson said that she uses her roses to make face, body, and bath oils, and added that she is an entirely self-taught craftsperson.

Read more: These Pickled Sesame Cucumbers Are Ready In Just 30 Minutes

Vegan recipes and a plant-based cooking show

Associated Press / Alamy Stock Pamela Anderson has been vegan for over 30 years

Anderson has been vegetarian since her teens and vegan since her early 20s. She has also worked closely with the animal rights organization PETA for nearly three decades. In 2024, she published I Love You: Recipes From The Heart, which included tips for sourdough, pet treats, and skincare, as well as detailed instructions for canning and pickling.

Canada’s Flavor Network aired the highly rated, cottagecore-style cooking show titled Pamela’s Cooking With Love earlier this year. Anderson previously said that she pitched a plant-based cooking show back in the 1990s, but was told that people wouldn’t watch it.

Read more: A History Of Pamela Anderson’s Animal Activism