Pamela Anderson Launching Pickle Brand Named ‘Pamela’s Pickles’

Pamela Anderson said that she comes from a "long line" of picklers

Photo shows Pamela Anderson at a media event standing against a gold background Pamela Anderson says she may start selling the homemade pickles she makes - Media Credit: Imagespace / Alamy Stock Photo

Pamela Anderson has hinted that she’s launching a pickle brand.

Anderson is an activist, author, model, and actor, and recently starred in Gia Coppola’s film The Last Showgirl. Anderson also makes homemade pickles, and has said that she’s set to launch her own pickle-based brand under the name “Pamela’s Pickles.”

In an interview with This Morning’s Alison Hammond from February, Anderson said “I’m a pickler. I come from a long line of picklers. My Great Aunty Vi, she won all the pickle and mustard awards on Vancouver Island, so it’s a serious thing in my family.”

Anderson explained that her great aunt taught her how to make pickles, and she puts a spin on the recipe by adding dried roses. “We’re all trying to outdo each other,” she joked. Hammond presented Anderson with a jar of homemade pickles labeled “Pammy’s Pickles,” which prompted the actor to reveal her plans to launch a new pickle brand.

“I am doing something possibly called Pamela’s Pickles,” said Anderson. “I’m going to sell pickles. […] You’ve got to do a little bit of everything these days.”

She previously mentioned her love of food preservation in an interview with CBC earlier in the year, where she said she’d “never stop” making pickles and jam. She also discussed her family’s pickle-making on an episode of the chat show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

‘I’ve been an activist for a very long time’

Photo shows Pamela Anderson holding up a jar of pickles labeled "Pam's pickles"
This Morning / ITV This Morning host Alison Hammond presented Pamela Anderson with a jar of homemade pickles

In 2024, Anderson published a vegan cookbook titled I Love You: Recipes From The Heart. According to Anderson, the idea began as a collection of updated, plant-based family recipes that she planned to gift to her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, but transformed into a “lifestyle cookbook” project that encapsulates all of her family’s “favorite things.”

A plant-based cooking show titled Pamela’s Cooking With Love finally aired on Canada’s Flavor Network in February after getting greenlit in 2023. The show sees Anderson host some of “today’s most sought-after and buzz-worthy chefs” at her rural home on Vancouver Island, where they prepare vegan meals for her family and friends.

Anderson previously told the Food Network that she first pitched an entirely plant-based cooking show over thirty years ago, but she was told they didn’t think anyone would watch.

“I’ve been an activist for a very long time. I’ve always fought for animal rights, human rights, vulnerable people, vulnerable beings, and nature and climate change,” explained Anderson. “So I don’t really even want to say the word ‘vegan’ when it comes to the show. We’re just celebrating vegetables. This is just how we eat.”

