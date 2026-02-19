NAMA Takes Gold At The Sustainability Awards For Its Wellness-Driven Design

Kitchen appliance-maker Nama just took Gold at The Sustainability Awards 2025.

The Sustainability Awards (TSA) recognized Nama for the company’s “potential to positively impact people’s everyday health and reduce household waste.”

Nama is best known for its juice makers and plant-based milk machines, and it received the award in part due to its innovation with the M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker.

The M1 allows consumers to make their own dairy-free drinks at home without relying on single-use packaging. According to TSA, this also supports an “intentional,” nutrition-led approach, empowering people to choose ingredients with care.

In addition to promoting nutritious, plant-based beverages that are free from dairy and packaging, the M1 also removes the need for centralized production and long-distance transportation, reducing its carbon footprint and increasing freshness.

Dan Sheehan, the founder and CEO of Nama, said, “The more real food I eat, the better I feel, and when I feel better, I show up as a better father, husband, friend, and leader.”

While Nama is not a conventional consumer packaged goods (CPG) company, TSA awarded Nama the gold in this category for its work at “the intersection of product, behavior, and consumption,” where it encourages convenient, healthy, plant-based, and packaging-free food choices in people’s daily lives.

Nama’s ‘unmatched’ plant-based milk

NAMA NAMA’s M1 has been praised for the texture of the milk it produces and the “easy cleanup”

Earlier this year, Food & Wine named the Nama M1 as its “editor favorite” nut milk maker, and writer Nick DeSimone described the texture of the milk as “unmatched.” They added, “It tastes very creamy and emulsified, almost like it’s been aerated.”

The key factors that secured the M1’s position as editor favorite were the texture of the milk, as well as the “easy cleanup.” Like Nama’s juicers, the M1 grinds and presses the ingredients to extract as much as possible.

“I was so impressed with how dry the pulp was,” said DeSimone, “It crumbled right off the filter without any scraping or a pasty mess.”

They did note, however, that the M1 has a relatively high price tag and that it could be improved by increasing its capacity and adding a heating function for soy milk.

The M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker is available for $449 from Nama and on Amazon.

The Sustainability Awards (TSA) is powered by Everkind Digital, an advertising platform and marketing agency that has previously partnered with Nama.

