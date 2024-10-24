Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker Is Officially The Best On The Market

Nama, the hugely popular juicing brand, has just unveiled its first-ever plant-based milk maker.

Read more: Why The Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer Is The Best On The Market

The Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker was created in response to skyrocketing demand for dairy-free alternatives around the world. The global milk substitutes market is worth USD $25.23 billion, and around 44 percent of US households consume milk made from oats, soy, almonds, or other plant ingredients.

The majority of plant-based milk fans drink store-bought varieties, but a growing number of people are realizing the benefits of making it at home. Homemade dairy-free milk can be more affordable and nutritious, but many people are put off by the time and hassle it involves, as well as the fact that store-bought milks tend to be tastier.

This is where Nama comes in.

Its new Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker makes it easy to create plant-based milk at home. Its groundbreaking technology also allows you to make great-tasting milk that won’t have you missing your favorite brand.

As for ingredients, you can use pretty much anything you like. With the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker, you have the freedom to customize your milk exactly the way you like it. Whether you’re aiming for high protein with almonds and seeds, a rich and creamy texture using macadamia nuts, or adding a calming touch with herbs like lavender, the possibilities are endless. Create a nourishing and nutrient-dense milk tailored to your taste and dietary needs, every time.

Read more: What Is Batch Juicing? How The Nama Juicer Takes The Hassle Out Of Healthy Living

About the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker

Nama The Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker makes it easy to create your own plant-based milk

The milk maker’s patent-pending technology combines the blending and straining processes into one machine. This infuses more flavor into the milk, as it retains more of its ingredients than other comparable machines. The result is a rich and creamy milk that isn’t overly watered down.

When we tried out the milk maker, the result was barista-quality milk that was ready in minutes. If you’ve previously spent hours soaking ingredients to create plant-based milk, you’ll be relieved to know that this isn’t necessary with this machine. Using the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker is a simple two-step process.

During the blending process, the ingredients are mixed into the liquid, which facilitates the emulsification of oils and fats. The spinning action then separates the liquid from the solid without using heat. This gradually extracts all the flavor and nutrition from the ingredients, leaving the pulp dry.

Cleaning the machine couldn’t be easier. The milk maker features a self-cleaning process, but can easily be rinsed with soapy water. A cleaning brush is included, and there are minimal parts to wash.

Why make plant-based milk at home?

Nama You can easily get creative with milk ingredients

People make plant-based milk at home for several reasons, including control over ingredients, cost savings, and a desire for fresher, additive-free alternatives to store-bought options.

Many store-bought milks contain added sugars and oils that some people may want to avoid. By making vegan milk at home, you can choose high quality nuts, seeds, and legumes, as well as your own sweeteners and flavorings. Fancy using agave nectar over sugar, or no sweetener at all? You can choose whichever ingredients you fancy.

By using a high quality plant-based milk maker, you’ll avoid the laborious process of spending hours preparing the ingredients, creating the milk, and cleaning up afterwards. You’ll also be safe in the knowledge that the result will be a great-tasting plant milk that will rival your favorite store-bought brand.

In our experience, the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker ticks all of those boxes. It’s available to buy now for $400. Follow this link to buy it.

Find out more about the Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk Maker here.

Read more: Why The Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer Is The Best On The Market