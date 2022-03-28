Reading Time: 3 minutes

Want to know our not-so-secret way of boosting our fruit and vegetable intake throughout the week? It’s juicing!

Fresh juices are a great way to hydrate and support your nutrition intake. Recent research continues to show significant health benefits for people who eat more fresh produce.

Specifically, those who ate at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day were found to have a 10 percent lower risk of death from cancer and a 35 percent lower risk of death from respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

We love drinking a fresh green juice first thing in the morning or during an afternoon slump as an energy pick-me-up. But buying fresh juice every day can get expensive and home juicers can be clunky, hard-to-clean, and take up extra time in the kitchen.

That’s why we are so excited to introduce you to a game-changing cold press juicer that will totally revolutionize your plant-based lifestyle.

PBN Founders Robbie Lockie and Klaus Mitchell recently tried out the new J2 Juicer

Philosophy

We love the philosophy of Nama, the makers of this juicer. Living well and with purpose is important to them and to us.

The company is dedicated to wellness rituals and how these rituals can become small daily steps to help maintain a healthy body, a calm mind, balanced emotions and a cared for environment. Small steps add up.

We’re so inspired by their philosophy and how Nama works to create a community of inspiration, shared knowledge, and amazing products that support wellness rituals. Dan, the founder of the company, is someone who walks the talk. You can read his transformative health story here.

We’ve been using Nama cold press juicers for years, and their new J2 model is one we think you will fall in love with too. It’s designed to make juicing at home as easy and hassle-free as possible.

With the Nama J2, you can make a delicious, vibrant juice in just minutes. This juicer is a total game-changer, offering a new way to juice.

Plus, this juicer is a looker. We love the sleek design and the option of colors in black or white. It’s a perfect design piece to sit on your countertop, which can help you use it more often.

We love the reminder! Or if you’re more of a minimalist and want less clutter on your counter, it’s easy to tuck this juicer away in a cupboard.

Big rewards for minimal effort

Our favorite part of this juicer is that you get a huge reward with just a little bit of effort. What we mean is that with the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer you can load your entire recipe and walk away.

You don’t have to spend your time chopping or prepping your produce to fit in the juicer.

The large “hopper” canister allows you to load a whole apple, celery sticks, a big bunch of kale leaves, or whatever your recipe calls for and go.

That’s right, the juicer cuts and loads produce for you, so you don’t have to stand around feeding one ingredient in at a time. It is an almost hands-free experience.

This juicer also produces some of the best-tasting juice we’ve ever had. The auger’s slow pressing speed keeps nutrients intact by minimizing oxidation and heat generation, preserving the natural flavor and nutrients in your juice.

The Nama J2 is also extremely easy to clean and takes no more than three minutes. You don’t have to dig dry juice pulp of out of every nook of the machine. It has specific features for fast and effortless cleaning, which we truly appreciate.

Options

You can also use this juicer to make smoothies, soups, sauces, and plant-based milks. We love these options for helping reduce the number of appliances in your kitchen.

If you have little ones in your house, the J2 is equipped with safety features so children can enjoy juicing. We know how healthy habits can begin when you are young, so this machine is a perfect way to introduce children to juicing. You can share your favorite recipes or ask your kids to make up their own.

This model is already available in the U.S. and Canada with European, Australian, and United Kingdom international plug options coming soon serving over 200 countries. (Sign up to get notified.)

Nama has an array of products, the J2 happens to be our favorite, but another great option is the Vitality 5800, which is available in US, EU, AU, and UK model. That’s available in over 200 countries.

It’s a powerful juicer with a slighter smaller price tag. It makes nut milks and sorbets, along with up to 30-60 percent more juice.

Whether you’ve been juicing for years or want to get started, we are super confident that the Nama J2 will offer you the best at-home juicing experience you’ve ever had. Get $55 off with Code: PBNReview