Eating This Plant-Based Christmas Dinner Could Cut Your Costs By Up To 50%

A dietician has said that he can cut the cost of people’s main holiday meal by 50 percent, provided they are willing to try a plant-based Christmas dinner this year.

Amid rising food costs, many Americans are thinking about the price of their holiday shopping. But cutting out the animal products could help to keep costs down.

A recent survey from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) found that most US consumers are planning to spend approximately USD $100 on shopping for their holiday meal. Nearly half of those surveyed said that cost is an important factor in deciding what they buy and cook.

Animal products, in particular, have seen the fastest inflation of any food category over the last five years, and turkey prices have gone up by 40 percent since 2024.

However, Xavier Toledo, a registered dietician with PCRM, has said that people can enjoy a five-person spread for under $50 by using the organization’s vegan recipes for homemade gravy, bread stuffing, mac and cheese, potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

“If you told most people they could reduce their holiday grocery bill, feel better after dinner, and still enjoy familiar comfort foods, I’m sure many would do it in a heartbeat,” said Toledo.

The full vegan spread includes: sweet potato shepherd’s pie and butternut squash mac and cheese as the mains; stuffing, mashed potatoes, maple dijon green beans, maple roasted carrots, mushroom gravy, cranberry sauce, and brown bread rolls as the sides and accoutrements; and a vegan pumpkin pie for dessert.

The total cost is $49.16.

‘That small shift makes a big difference’

Adobe Stock Most US adults said they would consider a plant-based Christmas

The survey found that nearly 60 percent of adults would consider a plant-based option this Christmas if they had a “convincing reason to do so,” whether that was good taste (28 percent), to try something different (22 percent), or to lower costs (17 percent).

“When people picture a plant-based meal, they might not imagine gravy, rolls, and pie, but that’s exactly what’s on the table here,” said Toledo. “This spread tastes indulgent, feels familiar, and just happens to be nourishing and made from plants – and that small shift makes a big difference for your wallet and your health.”

