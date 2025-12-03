X
Plant-Based Diets Could Help Prevent And Reverse CMD Heart Disease, Says Study

CMD heart disease is a key contributor to adverse cardiovascular outcomes and mortality

Photo shows a woman chopping fresh vegetables in a home kitchen. A new study has found that plant-based diets could help to prevent and reverse a specific type of heart disease, CMD, in hypertension patients The diet featured in the study included walnuts, black beans, red bell peppers, sweet potatoes, blueberries, Brussels sprouts, and lemons - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study has found that plant-based diets could help to prevent and reverse a specific type of heart disease in hypertension patients.

The study found that plant foods “both prevented the development of CMD and reversed established CMD.” In particular, emphasizing whole plant-based foods such as vegetables, legumes, fruit, and nuts may have a notable impact on risk reduction and symptom reversal.

The Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) published the study, titled “Prevention and Reversal of Hypertension‐Induced Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction by a Plant‐Based Diet,” in November.

The experiment involved testing how a nutritious plant-based diet prevented the development and reversal of CMD in hypertensive rats.*

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a key risk factor for coronary microvascular dysfunction, or CMD. Hypertension can result in damage to the small blood vessels that help to regulate blood to the tissue of the heart, reducing flow and causing pain.

The team of Georgia State University (GSU) researchers behind the project described the optimal plant-based diet used in the experiment as made up of walnuts, black beans, red bell peppers, sweet potatoes, blueberries, Brussels sprouts, lemon, and soy protein.

Plant-based diet had a ‘targeted effect’ on the heart’s small blood vessels

“We found that a plant-based diet both prevented the development of CMD and reversed established CMD in hypertensive rats, which translates well to the clinical setting,” said Rami S. Najjar, a GSU fellow and the corresponding author of the study.

“Interestingly, the beneficial effects of the plant-based diet in CMD occurred despite the persistence of hypertension, showing that the diet was having a targeted effect on the small blood vessels of the heart,” explained Najjar. “We believe this effect occurred due to improved function of blood vessel cells, counteracting the damaging effects of hypertension.”

Plant-based diets and heart disease

Photo shows a heart-shaped plate full of nutritious plant-based foods like broccoli, berries, tomatoes, and beans, next to a Dr's stethoscope with an apple in it
Adobe Stock Plant-based diets may help reduce the risk of other chronic illnesses, too

A growing body of evidence indicates that plant-based diets may help reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as certain cancers, heart disease, and diabetes. They are also thought to specifically reduce the risk of death from NCDs and aid overall longevity.

Health experts say that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and CMD, in particular, is a key contributor to adverse cardiovascular outcomes and mortality. While heart disease is overall more than twice as likely to kill younger men than women, CMD tends to impact younger women more severely.

There is currently no known cure, and prognosis is highly variable.

Najjar and her team’s project is one of the first to indicate that diet can treat and reverse CMD. She said that their results support future clinical trials to test the effect of plant-based diets on human CMD, and added, “We hope to do this soon.”

*Editor’s note: this JAHA study was based on animal testing. To learn more about the questionable efficacy of testing on animals and the many widely available cruelty-free alternatives, you can read more about the topic here.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

