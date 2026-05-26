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Met Foods Introduces Sparkling Fruit Skincare Drinks Featuring Vegan Collagen

According to Met Foods, Mushus can support skin hydration and reduce inflammation

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Photo shows a hand holding two flavors of the new fizzy drink, Mushus. Met Foods just launched Mushus, a range of sparkling, functional fruit drinks that target beauty and gut health Bethany Eaton, the founder of Met Foods, is behind the new functional fizzy drinks - Media Credit: Bethany Eaton / LinkedIn

Met Foods just launched Mushus, a range of sparkling fruit drinks that target beauty and gut health with functional, plant-based ingredients.

Mushus is the latest plant-based brand from Met Foods, the company behind Nush Foods and Cocos Organic. The new beverages are described as the first lightly sparkling skincare drinks in the UK to feature vegan collagen.

Read more: Pret Launches Vegan Korean BBQ Tofu Meal For Spring

Amid growing consumer demand for wellness-focused convenience foods, Mushus is positioned between the functional fizzy beverage and gut health trends. The drinks contain no added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives. They contain approximately 50 calories per can, and are gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan.

The line is available in two flavors, Raspberry Fizz and Pineapple Fizz. As reported by FoodBev, Met Foods has said that the vegan collagen ingredient uses a “triple helix structure” intended to mirror conventional bovine and marine collagen. The company claims that its collagen is up to five times more bioavailable than bovine options.

‘The UK’s first skincare drink’

In a post on LinkedIn, Bethany Eaton, the founder of Met Foods, said, “I’m on a mission to get the UK drinking their skincare, and today is a BIG step towards this. I could not be prouder to tell you all that Mushus is now available to buy now, direct from our website, so you can now be the first to try the UK’s first skincare drink.”

According to Eaton, each can of Mushus contains 3g of vegan collagen peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, HU58 probiotic, and organic tremella mushroom. She said that these can help support hydration and “glow,” reduce redness and inflammation, and encourage the body’s natural collagen production.

“Don’t take your skin supplements. Drink them,” Eaton said.

Mushus is available to buy online at an RRP of £20 per six-pack of 250ml tins.

Read more: Plant-Based Food Labels That Highlight Protein Could Increase Uptake By Over 100%, Says Study

Fizzy plant-based drinks and functional ingredients

Photo shows a promotional infographic featuring a tin of Mushus and information about its nutritional content. Met Foods just launched Mushus, a range of sparkling, functional fruit drinks that target beauty and gut health
Bethany Eaton / LinkedIn Met Foods claims that the vegan collagen in Mushus is up to five times more bioavailable than bovine collagen

In January, Beyond (formerly Beyond Meat) introduced Immerse, a new range of sparkling, fruit-flavored protein drinks. The beverages contain antioxidants, electrolytes, tapioca fiber, and up to 20g of plant-based protein from peas.

In March, the company expanded the Immerse range to include four new flavors: Cherry Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, Piña Colada, and Cucumber Grapefruit, which joined the existing Peach Mango, Lemon Lime, and Orange Tangerine options.

Beyond described a “strong consumer response” to the product. The company also said it added the new flavors to build on that “early momentum.”

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collagen

drink

food

food launch

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skincare

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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