Beyond Expands High-Protein Sparkling Fruit Drink Range With 4 New Flavors

Beyond has added four flavors to its high-protein sparkling fruit drink range, Immerse.

The new flavors are Cherry Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, Piña Colada, and Cucumber Grapefruit. Along with the previously released Peach Mango, Lemon Lime, and Orange Tangerine, the Immerse lineup now includes seven products.

Every Immerse flavor is available in two iterations, one containing 10g of plant-based pea protein, 7g of tapioca fiber, and 60 calories, and a boosted version with 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, and 100 calories. The Immerse range is fortified with vitamin C.

Beyond, formerly known as Beyond Meat and newly named “Beyond The Plant Protein Company,” first launched its high-protein, functional soft drink range in January. The company described a “strong consumer response” to the product, and said it added the new flavors to build on “early momentum.”

“Beyond Immerse represents a meaningful next chapter for our brand as we expand beyond center-of-the-plate protein,” said Ethan Brown, the founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “We challenged ourselves to redefine the protein drink, designing a beverage that immerses the body not only in protein but more broadly in the remarkable power of plants.”

The new products are available for a limited time and can be purchased from Beyond Test Kitchen. The drinks are exclusively available in the US, and have an RRP of USD USD $32.95 to $37.95 for a 12-pack, depending on protein content.

Plant-based food and perceived health, sustainability, and functionality

In December, SPINS reported that the plant-based category isn’t dying, it’s simply evolving. According to the data intelligence company, consumers are increasingly prioritizing plant-based options that support health, sustainability, and functionality.

Earlier this month, Tesco said that its shoppers have been more selective with their plant-based purchases and now prefer items with perceived health benefits. The supermarket linked recent Nielsen data on plant-based sector growth to changing consumer behaviour, describing it as a shift towards “veg-led” scratch cooking.

