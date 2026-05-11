Pret Launches Vegan Korean BBQ Tofu Meal For Spring

Pret A Manger has added a vegan Korean BBQ tofu option to the menu.

The new plant-based meal is part of a broader menu update at the cafe chain involving increased emphasis on protein-rich ingredients and dishes.

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Pret’s Korean BBQ tofu “Super Plate” includes “crunchy” miso and chili seasoned tofu, Korean-inspired BBQ sauce, kimchi, slaw, black rice, and quinoa, topped with sliced radish, edamame, tenderstem broccoli, and cucumber wedges.

The Korean BBQ plate joins vegan-friendly Pret options such as the avocado, olive, and tomato baguette, falafel and chipotle flatbread, hummus and chipotle wrap, falafel and slaw roll, and a squash and hummus mezze bowl, which is also new.

The cafe chain also serves a vegan-friendly dark chocolate cookie, a fruit-filled “very berry” croissant, chopped fruit dishes, and a range of dairy-free drinks.

In addition to the new food options, Pret has said that it will now serve large-size versions of its barista-made beverages and announced several seasonal flavors.

The new Korean BBQ tofu Super Plate contains 21g of protein, and Pret has also added several other new protein-rich menu items, most of which feature animal ingredients like chicken, fish, and eggs. Pret says that it makes its vegan food “to a vegan recipe,” but that it is “not suitable for those with milk or egg allergies.”

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‘Every Pret is a Veggie Pret shop’

Pret A Manger The new Korean BBQ tofu Super Plate at Pret A Manger contains 21g of protein

The new Korean BBQ plate is not the first tofu option from Pret. In 2019, Veggie Pret introduced its “Vegan Classics” range, which included a tofu-based “Eggless Mayo” and cress baguette, as well as a VLT, tuna mayo-style baguette, and a hoisin wrap.

The company closed its last three Veggie Pret stores in 2024. Katherine Bagshawe, UK food and coffee director at Pret A Manger, said that the closure was not in response to falling demand. One in three main meals sold at Pret is still vegan or vegetarian, and Bagshawe said at the time that “every Pret is a Veggie Pret shop.”

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