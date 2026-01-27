X
Beyond Breaks Away From Meat, Launches Sparkling Fruit Drinks With 20g Of Protein

The new high-protein fruity drinks are Beyond's first launch outside of the plant-based meat sector

Photo shows the new "Immerse" range from Beyond Meat, which is made up of fruit-flavored, fizzy drinks with added protein Beyond Immerse drinks are available in Peach Mango, Lemon Lime, and Orange Tangerine flavors - Media Credit: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat just introduced a new range of sparkling, fruit-flavored protein drinks.

The plant-based company, which has exclusively produced alternative protein products up to now, rolled out the “Beyond Immerse” drinks earlier this month.

Read more: Deatrich Wise Jr Backs Veganuary, Says Strength And Endurance ‘Thrive’ On Vegan Diet

Beyond Immerse drinks contain plant-based protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes, and are available in Peach Mango, Lemon Lime, and Orange Tangerine flavors. They feature plant-based protein from peas and fiber from tapioca.

“With Beyond Immerse, we are bringing our pioneering expertise in unlocking the power of plants to a functional beverage line,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “Our intent is simple: immerse the consumer in the remarkable nutrition of plants – from protein to fiber, with the addition of antioxidants and electrolytes – all in a single refreshing and satisfying 12 fl oz drink.”

Each flavor will also be available in two forms: one with 10g of protein, 7g of fiber, and 60 calories, and a boosted option containing 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, and 100 calories. All versions of the drink are fortified with vitamin C.

“Beyond Immerse has been specially and carefully designed to provide nutrients that are critical to muscle health, gut health, and immune function, so that whatever the goal is, consumers can Go Beyond,” added Brown.

The new range is available for a limited time only, and can only be purchased via the Beyond Test Kitchen webstore. The drinks are exclusively available in the US, and have an RRP of USD $29.95 to $34.95 for a 12-pack.

Read more: Plant-Based Food Labels That Highlight Protein Could Increase Uptake By Over 100%, Says Study

‘Why confine yourself to the centre of the plate?’

Beyond Meat The Beyond Immerse range is the company’s first launch outside of plant-based meat products

In 2025, Beyond dropped the “meat” from its name, which Brown said at the time was to better showcase plant proteins as more than just alternatives to animal products.

“If you’re the best in the world at making plant proteins, why confine yourself to the centre of the plate,” Brown told Fast Company. “Instead of thinking about a simple replacement for animal protein, what if you just thought about your daily protein consumption, and I started to try to replace as much of that as I can with plant protein, any form that I could?”

Earlier this month, Beyond launched its updated chicken tenders just in time for Veganuary.

Read more: The Biggest Food Launches For Veganuary 2026

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

