A mum and baby pick vegetables The town of Haywards Heath has a population of 34,000 people - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Environment Headlines Other News

UK Town Becomes The First In Europe To Move Towards Veganism

Haywards Heath in Sussex has officially endorsed the Plant Based Treaty

By

2 Minutes Read

A West Sussex town in the UK has just made history by becoming the first in Europe to pledge to move towards veganism. 

Haywards Heath – which has a population of around 34,000 people – has signed up to the Plant Based Treaty, an initiative aimed at persuading world leaders to move away from animal agriculture due to its environmental costs. 

The treaty has 38 demands in total, including transitioning to plant-based meals in schools and hospitals, no new animal farms, and subsidizing fruit and vegetables. 

Green councilor Richard Nicholson, who convinced the town to endorse the treaty, said: “The Climate Crisis is no longer a distant future threat but an existential crisis that is upon us in 2022.

“We must all act immediately, and moving to a plant-based diet is the most impactful thing any individual can do to help address the grave situation we face.”

Haywards Heath has said that it will not be directing residents to follow the basis of the treaty, but that it will “educate and encourage the local community to reduce food waste and move to plant-based diets to reduce CO2 emissions; activities which are as impactful as a large-scale move to green energy.”

One of its first steps will be the introduction of environmental awards for businesses and schools that encourage plant-based eating and reduce food waste. 

The environmental cost of animal agriculture

Animal agriculture is disastrous for the environment in a number of ways, and a 2018 study from the University of Oxford found that we need to reduce beef consumption by 90 percent to avoid climate catastrophe. 

It is estimated that meat production is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than all the world’s transportation combined, and contributes to around 80 percent of global deforestation. Farmed animals also consume huge amounts of crops and water that could instead be fed directly to humans. 

The Plant Based Treaty’s impact

The Plant Based Treaty was introduced in August of last year as an extension of the Paris Agreement, which saw nearly 200 countries commit to reduce their emissions.

The treaty has already been endorsed in 17 cities worldwide, including Boynton Beach in Florida

Find out more about the Plant Based Treaty on its website.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is a writer and journalist based in London. She has been vegan since 2014 and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Environment haywards heath plant based treaty uk
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joanna Lumley pictured on the Marksand Spencer stand at the 2015 RHS Chelsea Flower show
Celebrities
heading/latest

trending

Joanna Lumley pictured on the Marksand Spencer stand at the 2015 RHS Chelsea Flower show Celebrities
A person's hands holding a vegan, gluten-free chocolate wafer bar by Trupo Treats Food
BREAKING: First-Ever Vegan And Gluten-Free Chocolate Wafer Launched In The US
Houiea Love Culture
Black VegFest 2022 Is A Celebration Of Veganism, Art, Courage, Joy, And Love
Two young yellow chicks standing in a cage Culture
Italy Bans Slaughter Of Male Chicks, Sparing Up To 40 Million Birds A Year
Close up of an American mink Culture
Malta Just Banned Fur Farming And Foie Gras Production
a close up of macaque monkey Activism
EgyptAir Will No Longer Transport Monkeys For Animal Testing
woman on a rooftop eating a burger Environment
Plant-Based Meat Comes Out Best For The Planet In Study Of 57,000 Food Products
pigs in the pigsty Activism
RSPCA-Approved Farm Under Investigation For ‘Deeply Distressing’ Pig Shootings
two pigs look over a fence Activism
How To Help This Italian Animal Sanctuary Save Its Pigs From ‘Unlawful Slaughter’
Pizza Hut Delivery storefront Food
For The First Time Ever, Pizza Hut UK Offers Vegan Cheese For Delivery
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x