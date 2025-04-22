X
Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Burger Shuts All UK Locations

Neat Burger is closing its doors in the UK

A selection of burgers and fries from Neat Burger, which has just shut all its UK locations Neat Burger has experienced significant financial losses - Media Credit: Neat Burger

Neat Burger, the vegan restaurant chain spearheaded by Lewis Hamilton, is set to permanently close its UK locations.

The closures will affect the two remaining restaurants in the UK, which are located in Camden and Wembley in London. As reported by The Sun, 150 jobs will be affected. Neat Burger previously operated in over a dozen locations in various countries, but it now only has two branches remaining – in Milan and New York City.

“We have no further comment at this time, other than to confirm that the business has taken the difficult decision to close its UK restaurants,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Neat Burger had been widely praised for its food since launching in 2019. The chain is known for specializing in plant-based alternatives to popular fast food items like nuggets and burgers. In early 2024, it announced it would be prioritizing “healthier” fast food options, like salads and sandwiches.

Neat Burger’s financial issues

A branch of vegan burger chain Neat Burger, which has just closed its UK locations
Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo There are just two Neat Burger locations remaining, including one in New York City

The chain has experienced some highly publicized financial difficulties in recent months, attributed to decreased footfall due to changing work patterns and rising operational costs. The new wave of closures comes 18 months after Neat Burger shut down four of its previous eight London locations, following a 140 percent rise in losses.

Neat Burger is one of a number of plant-based restaurant closures to attract media attention in recent months – but such closures are by no means limited to vegan eateries. The hospitality industry has been struggling across the board amid rising costs and shifting consumer habits.

