Former Vegan Eatery Clean Kitchen Closes Last Remaining Restaurant

Restaurant chain Clean Kitchen Club appears to have ceased training following the closure of its final location in Battersea Power Station, London.

The number of Clean Kitchen Club locations has fluctuated since the brand moved from delivery-only to brick-and-mortar restaurants in 2021. In addition to Battersea, the company has also operated branches in London’s Notting Hill, Wembley, and Camden boroughs.

A spokesperson for Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) told Restaurant Online that Clean Kitchen Club’s trading agreement was terminated in November 2024, after breaches in the lease. Also in November, Brewdog co-founder James Watt revealed that he lost £150,000 through an investment in Clean Kitchen.

“I invested £150,000 into a business called Clean Kitchen. Unfortunately, the business did not quite make it, and I lost every single penny of my investment,” wrote Watt on LinkedIn.

Clean Kitchen Club is no longer updating its social media pages, and the website is currently unavailable. Plant Based News reached out to Clean Kitchen for more information.

‘I can’t physically be part of something that isn’t fully plant-based’

Clean Kitchen Club / Instagram Clean Kitchen Club began serving some animal products alongside vegan ones in 2024

Clean Kitchen Club was founded in 2020 by Made in Chelsea regular Verity Bowditch and YouTuber Mikey Pearce as an entirely plant-based business. However, after a “tough, tough year” from 2023-2024, the chain began serving some animal products. Bowditch, a dedicated vegan, left in response to the move away from a wholly plant-based menu.

“I’m so passionate about animal welfare, I can’t physically be part of something that isn’t fully plant-based,” said Bowditch at the time, referring to her decision to step down from her role at the restaurant. “I have to stand true to my values.”

Clean Kitchen Club is not the only plant-based brand to add animal products to the menu only to go out of business. Earlier this month, Los Angeles-based eatery Sage Regenerative Kitchen & Brewery (formerly Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery) announced its closure after 14 years. Sage added meat, dairy, and eggs to the menu less than one year ago.

