Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Is ‘Like A Puppy Again’ On Plant-Based Diet

Lewis Hamilton feeds his companion dog a fully plant-based diet

Vegan celebrity Lewis Hamilton sitting with his plant-based dog Roscoe on a sofa Lewis Hamilton is an advocate for plant-based diets for dogs - Media Credit: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Lewis Hamilton previously opened up about the health improvements his dog Roscoe has experienced since going plant-based. 

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2022, the Formula 1 driver said that the dog is “like a puppy again” and that his diet has “literally changed his life.”

Hamilton adopted Roscoe back in 2013. For the first eight years in Hamilton’s care, the bulldog suffered from a number of health problems, such as struggling to walk and breathe. After making the switch to plant-based food back in 2020, however, he saw notable improvements.

Is Lewis Hamilton plant-based?

Vegan athlete and entrepreneur Lewis Hamilton looking pensive ahead of a Formula 1 race
Zuma Press / Alamy Stock Photo Lewis Hamilton has followed a plant-based diet for years

Hamilton has followed a plant-based diet since 2017. He decided to drop animal products after learning about the huge ethical and environmental costs of animal agriculture from a friend. “The human race, what we are doing to the world … The pollution coming from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible,” he previously said. “The cruelty is horrible, and I don’t necessarily want to support that … I want to live a healthier life.”

Earlier this year, Hamilton invested in a New York-based vegan dog food brand named Bramble. At the time, he said that he applied the same standards to Roscoe’s health as he does to his own, and that the dog food brand “meets those standards.”

“It’s made from clean ingredients, formulated by veterinary nutritionists, and has the science to back it up,” he said. “Most importantly Roscoe loves it. His energy levels are higher, his coat is shinier and his skin is healthier.”

