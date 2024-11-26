Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Is ‘Like A Puppy Again’ On Plant-Based Diet

Lewis Hamilton previously opened up about the health improvements his dog Roscoe has experienced since going plant-based.

Read more: Greggs Brings Back The Vegan Festive Bake, Launches Ad With Nigella Lawson

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2022, the Formula 1 driver said that the dog is “like a puppy again” and that his diet has “literally changed his life.”

Hamilton adopted Roscoe back in 2013. For the first eight years in Hamilton’s care, the bulldog suffered from a number of health problems, such as struggling to walk and breathe. After making the switch to plant-based food back in 2020, however, he saw notable improvements.

Read more: Anne Hathaway-Backed Company Receives US Patent For Precision-Fermented Eggs

Is Lewis Hamilton plant-based?

Zuma Press / Alamy Stock Photo Lewis Hamilton has followed a plant-based diet for years

Hamilton has followed a plant-based diet since 2017. He decided to drop animal products after learning about the huge ethical and environmental costs of animal agriculture from a friend. “The human race, what we are doing to the world … The pollution coming from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible,” he previously said. “The cruelty is horrible, and I don’t necessarily want to support that … I want to live a healthier life.”

Earlier this year, Hamilton invested in a New York-based vegan dog food brand named Bramble. At the time, he said that he applied the same standards to Roscoe’s health as he does to his own, and that the dog food brand “meets those standards.”

“It’s made from clean ingredients, formulated by veterinary nutritionists, and has the science to back it up,” he said. “Most importantly Roscoe loves it. His energy levels are higher, his coat is shinier and his skin is healthier.”

Read more: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo Wants His Character’s Restaurant To Go Vegan