Vegan Restaurant Unity Diner To Return

Unity Diner has announced that it will be making a comeback just two months after shutting its doors.

The vegan restaurant, which is situated in east London, will start welcoming customers again from this Friday (April 5).

“In December last year we just couldn’t see a way in which we could possibly continue,” the diner wrote on Instagram. “However, we are beyond thrilled to say that after on-going negotiations with our landlords throughout the past couple of months, alongside investment from one of our co-founders, we’re relaunching with a fresh energy, and a new menu.”

As well as “UD classics” like Tofish and Chips and Mac and Cheese, the menu will also feature new options including a vegan carvery on Sundays.

Unity Diner was founded by activist and author Earthling Ed (real name Ed Winters) in 2018. In a statement to Plant Based News, Winters confirmed that he will be stepping back from the restaurant to focus on other projects.

“The support of the community throughout January was absolutely incredible and completely blew all of us away,” Winters said. “We’re so grateful for the support and kindness that we received and I am delighted that we have been able to work with the landlords. I am thrilled to say that this means that Unity Diner is going to be reopening and will be beginning a new and exciting chapter.”

Unity Diner returns

Unity Diner closed its doors at the start of February, citing rising costs. Following the closure announcement, the restaurant received huge support from the vegan community, alongside donations to Surge Sanctuary, which it supports.

“Our ethos remains the same – we’re here to provide great vegan food, spread awareness for animals and raise funds for @thesurgesanctuary,” the restaurant said. “But we can’t do it without you! Only with your continued support can we make this work and keep this space thriving for the vegan community and the sanctuary.”

