Neat Burger Prioritizes ‘Healthier’ Fast Food In Major Rebrand

Neat Burger is moving towards a “healthier” fast food menu and has unveiled a new brand image.

Now named “Neat,” the fast food concept is “evolving from the occasional to the every day.”

The new brand comes with brighter, healthier, and fresher ingredients, the vegan chain has said. This will allow it to showcase innovative plant-based food that does better for people and planet.

Backed by F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton, the chain was founded in 2019. Neat has four UK venues, as well as restaurants in New York, Dubai, and Milan.

Zack Bishti, Co-Founder and CEO of Neat told Plant Based News: “As we adapt to consumer requests shifting to an increase in healthier options, we look forward to welcoming a new audience to experience the next chapter of Neat.”

“Healthier” vegan fast food

Neat / Timothy Atkins Neat will still serve burgers despite the name change

According to the chain, the newly rebranded Neat was four years in the making. The design also drew on customer feedback and shifting global attitudes towards “natural food.”

“This initiative has been driven by our unique advantage and the proximity to our guests, which we see as our superpower,” Bishti added.

“With four years of consistent feedback, we’re evolving to meet changing consumer needs in nutrition, taste preferences and dining convenience. This 360-brand evolution is a very exciting time for us,” he told PBN.

Neat’s brand refresh has started in Soho and Victoria. The Camden restaurant is next in line for a rebrand, before the global restaurants become Neat later in the year.

The power of plants

Neat / Timothy Atkins Healthier wholefoods will be on the menu at the new Neat

The new menu prioritizes natural and nutritious whole foods, according to the chain. It will focus on “simplicity, honesty, and transparency.” For example, Neat will use whole ingredients and “cook from scratch.” Neat will also make in house and source locally from trusted farmers and partners.

New menu items include “superfood” salads and a range of organic freshly baked ciabattas. The brand’s best-selling “Neat Burger” will stay on the menu, though with a new recipe.

Last year, Neat announced the closure of half of its UK restaurants faced with difficult market conditions.

