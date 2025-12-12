Impossible Foods Named ‘Best in Business’ For Second Consecutive Year By Inc. Magazine

Inc. Magazine has named Impossible Foods on its Best In Business list for the second consecutive year.

Last year, the business media company recognized Impossible Foods for its excellence in the food and beverage sector. This year, Inc. Magazine specifically highlighted the plant-based meat company for its marketing strategies.

Over the last 12 to 20 months, Impossible Foods has pivoted to match the all-red aesthetic of its updated packaging, which was inspired by the “craveability of meat.” The company aims to draw in more meat-eaters with its realistic appearance, flavor, and texture, and “solve the meat problem with more meat.”

According to Impossible Foods, 90 percent of its customers are meat-eaters already, and the company aims to provide a competitive plant-based alternative to traditional meat regardless of lifestyle. Many stores specifically stock the brand’s products side by side with animal products in the meat aisle.

Inc. Magazine produces its annual list to honor “entrepreneurial excellence and superior execution.” Impossible Foods appeared in the 2025 selection alongside 249 other companies and 40 leaders who the magazine believed to have “led breakthrough projects and initiatives” with “meaningful results for their industries, customers, and future growth.”

Recognition ‘proud’ but ‘bittersweet’

Impossible Foods Impossible said that its new Steak Bites have a “succulent meaty flavor”

Peter McGuinness, the president and CEO of Impossible Foods, celebrated Inc. Magazine’s recognition of the company in a post on LinkedIn. “Proud moment to see Impossible Foods named ‘Best in Business’ for the second year in a row,” wrote McGuinness. “Last year for Food & Beverage and this year for Marketing. And we’re the only plant-based company on the list, which is bittersweet.”

Impossible has released a variety of new products over the last two years, ranging from corn dogs and Lion King-shaped nuggets to health-certified “Lite” plant-based beef. In March, the company launched its first-ever steak-style product, the high-protein “Steak Bites,” which it described as having a “succulent meaty flavor.”

“At an inflection point for the category, we’re continuing to evolve, grow, and show up where it matters – from making the best-tasting food to helping Joey Chestnut set new records,” added McGuinness. “This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. Thank you, Inc. Magazine, for the honor; we love it.”

