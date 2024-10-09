X
Corn Dogs and Lion King Nuggets Among Impossible Foods New Releases

Impossible Foods has partnered with Disney for one of its new releases

A plate of Impossible Foods' new Disney Lion King nuggets Impossible Foods is expanding its plant-based collection - Media Credit: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods has added corn dogs, “meal makers,” and Lion King-themed nuggets to its growing plant-based collection. 

The Impossible Corn Dog is the brand’s Impossible Hot Dog wrapped in a cornbread-style exterior. As well as offering nine grams of protein per serving, the corn dogs also contain around 40 percent less saturated fat than their pork-based meat counterparts. Impossible Meat Makers are a preseasoned version of the company’s beef grounds. They are available in Italian-style and Taco flavors. 

If you have little ones in your home, the Disney Impossible Lion King Chicken Nuggets may just be the most exciting launch. They consist of Impossible Chicken Nuggets cut into shapes of Mufasa and Simba. The launch coincides with the upcoming release of Disney’s prequel film – named Mufasa: The Lion King – which hits theaters on December 20. 

“Our new Lion King Nuggets are a fun way for kids and adults to enjoy our delicious plant-based chicken nuggets – given we all know and love the epic movie, and of course the timeless soundtrack,” Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods, said in a statement. 

Impossible Foods

An Impossible Corn Dog on a plate next to soda and ketchup
Impossible Foods The Corn Dogs are high in protein and low in saturated fat

Established in 2011 by Dr. Patrick O. Brown, a former Stanford University biochemistry professor, Impossible Foods is a food technology company based in the United States that specializes in creating plant-based alternatives to animal products. The company aims to reduce the environmental impact of animal farming by providing sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. 

According to Impossible Foods, it’s the fastest growing plant-based meat company in the US. Its flagship product, the Impossible Burger, is designed to mimic the taste, texture, and nutritional content of traditional beef burgers. It utilizes ingredients such as soy protein and heme, a molecule responsible for the meat-like flavor.

The company has expanded its product line to include other meat alternatives, such as chicken and sausage substitutes. Impossible Foods products can be found in grocery stores, restaurants, and fast-food chains in the U.S. and internationally.

The Impossible Corn Dog, Impossible Meal Makers, and Impossible Lion King Chicken Nuggets are being rolled out to US grocery stores in the coming weeks.

