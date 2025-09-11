X
Joey Chestnut To Attempt Eating 99 Impossible Nuggets At Upcoming Baseball Game

Joey Chestnut is continuing his partnership with the meat alternative brand Impossible Foods

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows competitive eater Joe Chestnut, who is sponsored by Impossible Foods, the creator of the Impossible "Chicken" Nugget Joey Chestnut has been sponsored by Impossible Foods since last year - Media Credit: MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock

Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is planning to eat 99 Impossible Nuggets at the upcoming San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.

The “99/9” event, organized by Impossible Foods, will feature Chestnut competing against a to-be-named fan to eat 99 meat-free nuggets within nine innings. This typically takes from two to three hours, which is the average total length of a professional baseball game.

Read more: Hot Dog Eating Champ Barred From Major Competition After Impossible Foods Partnership

Impossible invited fans to apply for the competition by sending in a short video explaining why they want to take on Chestnut and detailing how they would eat 99 Impossible Nuggets. The winner will receive free tickets to the game on September 13, as well as flights to San Francisco and a hotel.

“YES!! A PLANT BASED CHALLENGE!!! You read that right!! Impossible Foods has challenged me by combining my favorite Chicken Nugget with Baseball,” wrote Chestnut on Instagram. “The result is the 99/9 Challenge, 99 Impossible Chicken Nuggets, 9 innings of Baseball, one showdown with a fan!”

Major League Eating (MLE) has referred to Chestnut as “the greatest eater in history” and an “American hero.” He holds more than 50 world records, which include eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, more than 12lbs of asparagus in 10 minutes, and nearly 20lbs of cherry pie in eight. Eating 99 Impossible Nuggets during a 2.5-hour baseball game could require averaging just over half a nugget per minute.

Read more: Impossible Foods Just Launched Plant-Based ‘Steak Bites’

Joe Chestnut, Impossible Nuggets, and Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs

Photo shows a selection of Impossible Foods products, including Impossible "Chicken" Nuggets
Adobe Stock Impossible says its plant-based products are better for the environment than meat

Chestnut first accepted sponsorship from Impossible Foods in 2024. In response, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest banned him from competing due to his affiliation with a “rival brand,” and MLE suggested that if he renounced the partnership, he could compete again. However, as of 2025, Chestnut is still sponsored by Impossible Foods but successfully returned to the contest earlier this year to earn his 17th and current title of 17.5 hot dogs and buns.

Impossible says that its plant-based beef-style hot dogs include 12g of protein and half the saturated fat of traditional dogs. They require 77 percent less water, 83 percent less land, and produce 84 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

Impossible Nuggets require 55 percent less water, 24 percent less land, and produce 24 percent fewer GHGs than animal-based chicken. They also cause 71 percent less aquatic eutrophication by avoiding the agricultural runoff created by chicken farming.

Read more: Regular Chicken Consumption Linked To Elevated Cancer Risk, Says Study

