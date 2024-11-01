X
Food Health Lifestyle

Impossible Foods Lite Plant-Based Beef Gains New Health Certification

Impossible's ground "beef" now has two health check-marks

By

2 Minutes Read

A selection of Impossible products with the red logo Impossible Foods products are widely regarded as healthier than their meat counterparts - Media Credit: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods Lite Ground Beef has been granted certification by the American Diabetes Association (ADA). It’s the second health certification for the plant-based product after the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Healthier And Better For The Planet, Report Finds

The ground beef is made from plants including soybeans, sunflower oil, and yeast. It contains 21 grams of protein per serving and has 75 percent less saturated fat than lean beef from cows, according to Impossible. With zero cholesterol, it also provides fiber, iron, B vitamins, zinc, and potassium.

“While we’re doubling down on efforts to champion the craveability of our products, we remain really proud of our nutrition story, especially with our more health-forward products like Impossible Lite Beef,” Sherene Jagla, chief demand officer at Impossible, said in a statement to Food Dive

Healthier meat alternatives

Impossible Foods "Ground Beef" in front of a dark red background
Impossible Foods Impossible Foods makes a range of different plant-based meat products

Impossible has lately refocused its branding and released some products to provide consumers with healthier options. At the same time, it has downplayed the difference between plant-based and animal-based meat in terms of taste and eating experience.

Read more: How Plant-Based Meat Can Win People Over, According To A New Report

The ADA Better Choices for Life Program certification means that the Lite Ground Beef has undergone review by ADA nutrition and science experts. To be certified, a product must meet specific nutrition criteria. Similarly, the American Heart Association certification means that the product must be low in total fat and saturated fat, low in sodium, and contain beneficial nutrients.

The recognition of the healthiness of Impossible’s ground beef comes amid ongoing media criticism of plant-based meat alternatives as unhealthy and ultra-processed. Impossible is seeking to address these “myths” with a new Health Hub section on its website.

Read more: Impossible Wants To ‘Solve The Meat Problem With More Meat’

Tagged

heart health

impossible foods

plant-based meat

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active