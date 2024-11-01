Impossible Foods Lite Ground Beef has been granted certification by the American Diabetes Association (ADA). It’s the second health certification for the plant-based product after the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program.

The ground beef is made from plants including soybeans, sunflower oil, and yeast. It contains 21 grams of protein per serving and has 75 percent less saturated fat than lean beef from cows, according to Impossible. With zero cholesterol, it also provides fiber, iron, B vitamins, zinc, and potassium.

“While we’re doubling down on efforts to champion the craveability of our products, we remain really proud of our nutrition story, especially with our more health-forward products like Impossible Lite Beef,” Sherene Jagla, chief demand officer at Impossible, said in a statement to Food Dive.

Healthier meat alternatives

Impossible Foods Impossible Foods makes a range of different plant-based meat products

Impossible has lately refocused its branding and released some products to provide consumers with healthier options. At the same time, it has downplayed the difference between plant-based and animal-based meat in terms of taste and eating experience.

The ADA Better Choices for Life Program certification means that the Lite Ground Beef has undergone review by ADA nutrition and science experts. To be certified, a product must meet specific nutrition criteria. Similarly, the American Heart Association certification means that the product must be low in total fat and saturated fat, low in sodium, and contain beneficial nutrients.

The recognition of the healthiness of Impossible’s ground beef comes amid ongoing media criticism of plant-based meat alternatives as unhealthy and ultra-processed. Impossible is seeking to address these “myths” with a new Health Hub section on its website.

