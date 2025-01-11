X
Plant-Based Brand Garden Gourmet Partners With Harvester And Butlin’s

The fillets will feature in several vegan menu items

Harvester restaurant Harvester is serving the Pulled Fillet in dishes such as tacos and salads - Media Credit: Maureen McLean / Alamy Stock Photo

Plant-based meat brand Garden Gourmet is launching its Sensational Vegan Pulled Fillet at the UK’s Harvester restaurants and Butlin’s seaside resorts.

Harvester is now serving the chicken-style Pulled Fillet in vegan tacos, flatbreads, and salads. At Butlin’s, visitors can try the fillet in the Chinese Noodle Soup.

The soy-based Pulled Fillet is high in protein and fiber, according to Garden Gourmet, and can be used in a variety of dishes.

Read more: Lidl Becomes First Major Retailer To Use ‘Gold Standard’ Plant-Based Trademark

Food service success

A packet of vegan chicken from plant-based company Garden Gourmet
Garden Gourmet The 2024 Paris Olympics partnered with Garden Gourmet, which offers a range of vegan foods

The collaborations with Harvester and Butlin’s come two years after Nestle announced it was pulling Garden Gourmet products from retailers due to poor sales. It also pulled its plant-based milk brand Wunda at the same time.

Partnering with restaurants and other food service providers is an increasingly common strategy for plant-based brands. Last year, coffee chain Costa Coffee started serving several food items made with meat alternatives by BOSH!. Recently, THIS announced a new partnership with IKEA, where THIS Isn’t Pork Sausages will be served in cafés.

Read more: Squeaky Bean Launches ‘Category First’ Tofu Slices

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

