Plant-based meat brand Garden Gourmet is launching its Sensational Vegan Pulled Fillet at the UK’s Harvester restaurants and Butlin’s seaside resorts.

Harvester is now serving the chicken-style Pulled Fillet in vegan tacos, flatbreads, and salads. At Butlin’s, visitors can try the fillet in the Chinese Noodle Soup.

The soy-based Pulled Fillet is high in protein and fiber, according to Garden Gourmet, and can be used in a variety of dishes.

Food service success

Garden Gourmet The 2024 Paris Olympics partnered with Garden Gourmet, which offers a range of vegan foods

The collaborations with Harvester and Butlin’s come two years after Nestle announced it was pulling Garden Gourmet products from retailers due to poor sales. It also pulled its plant-based milk brand Wunda at the same time.

Partnering with restaurants and other food service providers is an increasingly common strategy for plant-based brands. Last year, coffee chain Costa Coffee started serving several food items made with meat alternatives by BOSH!. Recently, THIS announced a new partnership with IKEA, where THIS Isn’t Pork Sausages will be served in cafés.

