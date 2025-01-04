Squeaky Bean Launches ‘Category First’ Tofu Slices

Squeaky Bean is launching flavored ready-to-eat tofu slices and a fermented rye-based burger patty for Veganuary 2025, both of which are “category first” products.

Read more: Are We Entering A ‘New Era’ Of Meat Alternatives?

The meat alternative brand’s tofu slices are available in Red Pepper & Tomato and Spinach & Basil flavors from Sainsbury’s, while the Super Grain & Vegetable Burger is available from Waitrose. They cost £2.50 and £3.50 per pack, respectively.

The Super Grain & Vegetable Burger includes red pepper, carrot, and fermented rye grains flavored with paprika for a meaty texture without emulsifiers or stabilizers. The patty fries in just six minutes, while the tofu slices can be enjoyed straight out of the packet.

The company noted that while the plant-based market as a whole has declined by -10.3 percent over the last year, Squeaky Bean has achieved +5.5 percent growth. It attributes this success to its focus on “taste, texture, and convenience.”

Read more: The Biggest Veganuary Food Launches For 2025

Consumer interestin nutrient-dense alternative proteins

Squeaky Bean Squeaky Bean’s new burger is made from vegetables and fermented rye grain

Yvonne Adam, Chief Marketing Officer at Squeaky Bean owner The Compleat Food Group, said that the team puts “great emphasis” on market firsts in order to drive innovation, and noted that the alternative protein sub-category of tofu and tempeh has grown by 10 percent.

“Both products deliver on our commitment to exceptional taste, texture, and convenience while helping to drive growth within the chilled meat-free category,” she added.

Squeaky Bean said that the new products are a direct response to consumer demand for “healthier, cleaner-label” plant-based foods. Furthermore, the flavored slices also offer a simple entry point for inexperienced consumers to try tofu for the first time.

Research by The Compleat Food Group/Vypr from June 2024 suggests that 41 percent of plant-based shoppers cite “natural ingredients as their top priority,” per Squeaky Bean.

Better Nature and Juicy Marbles, both of which emphasize nutrient density and minimal additives, were two of the fastest-growing meat-free brands in the UK. The Tofoo Co, which also reported considerable growth in 2024, launched four new tofu products for Veganuary.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Cuts Environmental Impact by 89%, Study Finds