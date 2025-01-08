Vegan Meat Brand THIS Announces IKEA Partnership

UK-based vegan meat brand THIS has announced a new partnership with IKEA.

The brand’s THIS Isn’t Pork sausages have just launched at select IKEA cafés across the country. They can be served with a number of other IKEA vegan menu options, including fries. Please note that the mash served at IKEA cafés is not plant-based as it contains milk.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IKEA to bring our sausages to even more people – two purpose-driven brands working together to serve great food. The only instruction you’ll need for our sausages is… eat them before someone else does!”

IKEA embraces sustainable menu options

THIS THIS plant-based sausages are available in select IKEA stores now

Founded in 1943 as a mail-order business, IKEA expanded into furniture sales five years later. Today, it stands as the world’s largest furniture retailer, with 422 stores across 50 countries. The first IKEA store, which opened in 1958, included a small café that evolved into a full restaurant by 1960, offering a range of items such as meatballs, biscuits, crackers, and Lingonberry jam.

The partnership with THIS is the latest in a long line of highly publicized vegan launches at the Swedish furniture store. IKEA is almost as well-known for its meatballs as its flat packs, and it introduced vegan versions of these – known as Plant Balls – in August 2020. Since then, it has introduced vegan ice cream, chocolate mousse, and a variety of other dishes.

