Ella Mills Buys Allplants After Brand Falls Into Administration

The Deliciously Ella founder is expanding her brand "Plants"

Plant-based entrepreneur Ella Mills in front of a blue background Ella Mills has bought Allplants - Media Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills has announced that she has bought Allplants out of administration. 

Allplants will now be combined with her own business “Plants,” which she owns with her husband Matthew. As reported by The Grocer, there are no plans to continue sales of Allplants products, which included vegan ready meals. Instead, Plants will merge with the brand and acquire its large social media presence. 

“We will bring together Plants and Allplants to create something truly special – a new, natural, plant-based powerhouse,” Mills said in a statement. “We have long admired the Allplants brand, and the brand name has remarkable consumer awareness across the UK.”

Allplants announced it was set to enter administration in November 2024. In a statement at the time, it’s founders said they were “devastated” to share the news after a “long, hard fight for survival.”

A focus on “natural” ingredients

A selection of products from Deliciously Ella brand Plants, which focuses on natural ingredients
Deliciously Ella/Safia Shakarchi Plants focuses on natural ingredients in its products

Plants is a sub-brand of Deliciously Ella that was not included in its sale to The Hero Group last year. It focuses on minimally processed pastas, sauces, veggie burgers, and frozen meals that are all made from 100 percent natural ingredients. Plants, alongside other brands like Beyond Meat and Vivera, is distancing itself from the “ultra-processed’ label that has been given to many foods in the plant-based category. 

“The plant-based category should be synonymous with real, nourishing food, yet for too long it has been dominated by ultra-processed meat alternatives, a trend now in steep decline,” Mills said. “We’re here to try and change that, and to reimagine the plant-based fixture with delicious, natural, quick wins for clever cooks.”

Plants products are available to buy at Waitrose, Ocado, Zapp, and Whole Foods Market. 

