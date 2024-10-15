Plant-Based Brand Deliciously Ella Launches ‘Deliciously Kids’

Ella Mills has announced the launch of Deliciously Kids, a child-friendly offshoot of plant-based brand Deliciously Ella.

Taking to Instagram earlier today (Tuesday, October 15), Mills said that she decided to launch the brand in response to growing demand for nutritious snacks that kids will “actually enjoy.”

“With over 60% of kids’ energy intake in the UK coming from ultra-processed foods and only 10% hitting their ‘5 a day,’ kids’ nutrition is more important than ever. We’re here to help change that,” Mills wrote on Instagram. “That’s why we’re so excited to introduce Deliciously Kids—our brand-new range of 100% natural kids snacks, easy recipes, and wellness tools to encourage healthy habits from an early age.”

The first product is the Deliciously Kids Oaty Bars in two flavours: Raspberry Burst and Vanilla Apple Twist. The bars were developed in collaboration with Paediatric Dietitian Paula Hallam. They are made with what Mills describes as “kitchen cupboard ingredients” with no artificial additives. “We’ve also done many rounds of testing with little ones themselves, and so can guarantee they’re very much kid-approved too!,” she wrote.

The rise of Deliciously Ella

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Ella Mills founded Deliciously Ella in 2016

Deliciously Ella was founded by Mills in 2016. As well as selling a range of plant-based snacks and other food products, the brand also offers a recipe and wellness app.

Mills has been a vocal advocate for wholefoods-based plant-based diets since being diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) in 2011. The condition affects the autonomic nervous system, and causes chronic fatigue, dizziness, and digestive problems, among other issues. At the time she was diagnosed, Mills ate animal products, but decided to go plant-based after doing some research on the benefits of animal-free eating. She quickly saw an improvement in her symptoms, and documented her recovery on a blog named Deliciously Ella. Since then, the brand has grown exponentially, and she now runs the company alongside her husband Matthew.

Last month, it was announced that Deliciously Ella had been sold to Hero Group, a Swiss consumer food manufacturer best known for its baby and toddler food brands like Organix and Beech-Nut. At the time, Mills said she was “incredibly excited” to be partnering with the group. “What started as a small recipe website and a cookbook has become something bigger than either of us could have imagined,” she said. “We have had numerous approaches to sell or partner with other food companies over the years, but only this one felt right.”

The Deliciously Kids line is available to buy at Tesco now. The products will also be arriving at Whole Foods and Ocado soon.

