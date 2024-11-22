Vegan Brand Allplants ‘On The Brink Of Closing Down’

Allplants is facing closure and working with insolvency advisors to preserve the brand.

It is not yet clear whether the UK-based vegan meal kit maker will be forced to close, but Allplants has said the team is “working tirelessly” to find a solution.

“This could be farewell,” wrote co-founder Jonathan Petrides on Instagram. “With over eight million meals of magic served, we are devastated to share that after a long hard fight for survival, the Allplants kitchen is on the brink of closing down.”

The vegan meal kit maker filed a notice of intention (NOI) to appoint an administrator with the courts on 18 November, as reported by The Grocer. If Allplants is unable to secure a buyer, funding, or other means to continue operations, it will be placed into administration.

‘Thank you for being part of our story’

Allplants Brothers Jonathan and Alex Petrides founded Allplants nearly a decade ago

Since 2016, Allplants has raised £67 million in funding. This includes a “record-breaking” round of £38 million in 2021 and a multi-million-pound fundraising round last year. Allplants received an additional £2 million injection from investors five months ago to stay afloat.

“Thank you to every single person who has been the warm air of encouragement beneath our wings, thank you for being a part of our story, and believing in our mission,” wrote Petrides. “It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to cook for you.”

Allplants is currently offering a 30 percent discount so customers can place their final orders.

