X
Business Food Other News

Deliciously Ella Announces Long-Awaited US Launch

Deliciously Ella products are finally available in the US

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone's hand as they hold up the two flavors of Deliciously Ella's oat bars in front of a Whole Foods Market store Deliciously Ella "Oat Bars" will finally be available in the US - Media Credit: Deliciously Ella

Deliciously Ella’s vegan oat bars are coming to Whole Foods Market in the US.

Read more: Meat Tax Should Be ‘On The Table’, Says Deliciously Ella

The UK-based plant-based brand is launching two best-selling oat bars at Whole Foods stores nationwide. Peanut Butter and Apple Raisin flavor will be available at all 528 Whole Foods locations, while Hazelnut, Pecan, & Maple will launch at 377 select stores.

Writing on Instagram, Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills described the US launch as the culmination of eight years and four attempts to bring the brand to an American audience.

“As of this week, you’ll find our 100% natural, best-selling oat bars in Whole Foods shops across the country,” wrote Mills. “Thank you for supporting us through every step of this journey. We hope you love what we’ve created.”

Read more: Tinned ‘Fish’ Made From Vegetables Arrives At Whole Foods

Deliciously Ella announces new kids’ range

Photo shows someone's hand as they hold up the two flavors of Deliciously Ella's oat bars in front of a US skyline
Deliciously Ella Deliciously Ella Oat Bars will come to Whole Foods Market in two flavors

Mills founded Deliciously Ella in 2012 as a blog, which she expanded to include recipe books, an app, and various snack products. Since expanding into plant-based snacks, the brand has sold over 100 million of its bars and cereals, as reported by the Guardian.

Mills and her husband/business partner Matthew announced the sale of their Deliciously Ella brand to Swiss food group Hero in September. Mills will stay at Deliciously Ella as the founder and brand ambassador, while Mathew will remain as a chief executive.

In October, Mills announced the launch of “Deliciously Kids,” a range of nutritious, fruit-and-oat flavored oat bars catering to children and young people. Raspberry Burst and Vanilla Apple Twist Deliciously Kids Oaty Bars were developed collaboratively with Paediatric Dietitian Paula Hallam with simple “kitchen cupboard ingredients.”

Read more: Former Alpro Exec Targets Child Nutrition With POTINA’s Banana-Based Oat Drinks

Tagged

deliciously ella

food

news

snacks

united states

whole foods market

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active