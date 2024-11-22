Deliciously Ella Announces Long-Awaited US Launch

Deliciously Ella’s vegan oat bars are coming to Whole Foods Market in the US.

Read more: Meat Tax Should Be ‘On The Table’, Says Deliciously Ella

The UK-based plant-based brand is launching two best-selling oat bars at Whole Foods stores nationwide. Peanut Butter and Apple Raisin flavor will be available at all 528 Whole Foods locations, while Hazelnut, Pecan, & Maple will launch at 377 select stores.

Writing on Instagram, Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills described the US launch as the culmination of eight years and four attempts to bring the brand to an American audience.

“As of this week, you’ll find our 100% natural, best-selling oat bars in Whole Foods shops across the country,” wrote Mills. “Thank you for supporting us through every step of this journey. We hope you love what we’ve created.”

Read more: Tinned ‘Fish’ Made From Vegetables Arrives At Whole Foods

Deliciously Ella announces new kids’ range

Deliciously Ella Deliciously Ella Oat Bars will come to Whole Foods Market in two flavors

Mills founded Deliciously Ella in 2012 as a blog, which she expanded to include recipe books, an app, and various snack products. Since expanding into plant-based snacks, the brand has sold over 100 million of its bars and cereals, as reported by the Guardian.

Mills and her husband/business partner Matthew announced the sale of their Deliciously Ella brand to Swiss food group Hero in September. Mills will stay at Deliciously Ella as the founder and brand ambassador, while Mathew will remain as a chief executive.

In October, Mills announced the launch of “Deliciously Kids,” a range of nutritious, fruit-and-oat flavored oat bars catering to children and young people. Raspberry Burst and Vanilla Apple Twist Deliciously Kids Oaty Bars were developed collaboratively with Paediatric Dietitian Paula Hallam with simple “kitchen cupboard ingredients.”

Read more: Former Alpro Exec Targets Child Nutrition With POTINA’s Banana-Based Oat Drinks