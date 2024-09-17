Plant-Based Brand Deliciously Ella Bought By Swiss Company

Plant-based brand Deliciously Ella has been sold to Swiss consumer food manufacturer Hero Group.

Founded by Ella Mills in 2016, Deliciously Ella sells a range of plant-based snacks, granolas, nut butters, sauces, and ready meals. It also offers a recipe and wellness app. Mills runs the company alongside her husband, Matthew Mills, who serves as CEO. They will both stay on in their roles following the sale.

According to Hero Group, its acquisition of Deliciously Ella will enable the brand “to reach millions more customers around the world.” Rob Versloot, chief executive of Hero Group, described Deliciously Ella as the “perfect fit” for his company.

Hero Group is best known for its baby and toddler food brands, as well as healthy snacks and natural spreads. Some of its most well-known companies include Organix, Semper, and Beech-Nut.

About Deliciously Ella

Stephen Chung / Alamy Stock Photo Deliciously Ella sells a range of plant-based snacks

Mills, who was then Ella Woodward, was diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) in 2011, a condition that affects the autonomic nervous system, causing symptoms like dizziness, chronic fatigue, and digestive issues.

After struggling with conventional treatments, she decided to change her diet, focusing on plant-based whole foods and eliminating meat, dairy, and ultra processed foods. Her symptoms significantly improved.

Her journey to recovery inspired her to launch a blog named Deliciously Ella, where she shared her experiences alongside plant-based recipes. This led to the creation of the hugely successful food brand, which her husband Matthew eventually joined.

“We are both incredibly excited to partner with the Hero Group,” the couple said in a statement. “What started as a small recipe website and a cookbook has become something bigger than either of us could have imagined… We have had numerous approaches to sell or partner with other food companies over the years, but only this one felt right.”

