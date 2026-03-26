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Danone Buys Huel In €1 Billion Deal As Consumers Seek Functional Plant Protein

Huel co-founder Julan Hearn is expected to make more than €575 million from the sale

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone's arm as they stand behind a bottle of Huel on a kitchen worktop. Danone SA has agreed to buy Huel, a leading plant-based protein brand based in the UK, for €1 billion Huel makes a range of plant-based powders, drinks, and supplements - Media Credit: Huel

Danone is set to buy Huel, a plant-based protein brand based in the UK, for €1 billion.

The deal comes as Danone seeks to expand into functional protein and nutrition products, which consumers are increasingly prioritizing.

Read more: Beyond Expands High-Protein Sparkling Fruit Drink Range With 4 New Flavors

According to Danone, a traditionally dairy-focused French multinational, it has now entered into a “definitive agreement” to acquire Huel, which the company referred to as a “leading player” in “nutritionally balanced meal solutions.”

As reported by the Guardian, the deal is worth approximately €1 billion ($1.15 billion). Huel’s co-founder, Julian Hearn, is expected to make around £400 million ($500 million) from the sale. Huel’s celebrity backers include Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre.

“We are delighted to welcome Huel and the Huel team into the Danone family. What they have achieved in the fast-growing Complete Nutrition space fully resonates with Danone’s mission of delivering health through food,” said Danone CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

Huel was founded in 2014 and makes plant-based powders and drinks, snacks, and supplements. Its core powders and shakes are designed to be nutritionally complete meal replacements, while Huel Black Edition includes extra protein and fewer carbs.

“Combining their range and best-in-class digital capabilities with Danone’s global reach and deep nutritional expertise offers exciting opportunities into the new and fast-growing nutritionally complete space, in line with our Renew Danone strategy,” added Saint-Affrique. “We look forward to learning from one another and unlocking new opportunities and growth for both businesses.”

Read more: Alpro Introduces Vegan Meal Replacement Drinks Backed By Zara Larsson

‘Most people don’t get enough protein’

Photo shows a selection of Huel-branded products on a kitchen counter, including a shaker, protein powder, and a measuring scoop. Danone SA has agreed to buy Huel, a leading plant-based protein brand based in the UK, for €1 billion
Adobe Stock While some may not eat enough protein, research shows that most people in the UK and the US do

Danone already owns the plant-based milk brands Silk, which is one of its top three sellers, and Alpro. Recent SPINS data showed that the plant-based sector is evolving to meet consumer expectations, which are increasingly focused on functional, sustainable, and high-protein foods that have a perceived “health halo.”

As previously reported by The Grocer, Huel’s total income was £184.5 million from 2022 to 2023, representing a nearly 30 percent increase in revenue from the year before. In 2024, Huel’s revenue surpassed £200 million, and its profits tripled.

Huel CEO James McMaster said, “Most people don’t get enough protein, fibre, or the right nutrients. That’s the problem Huel exists to solve. With Danone, we will now have the infrastructure, distribution, and R&D capability to go further, into new markets and to more people, as demand for convenient, complete nutrition continues to grow.”

On average, people in the UK and the US eat more than enough protein compared to the recommended daily amount. Protein is by definition an essential macronutrient, but experts have suggested that the high-protein trend is unnecessary for most people.

Read more: SPINS Data Finds The Plant-Based Sector Isn’t Dying, It’s Just Evolving

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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