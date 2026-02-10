X
Alpro Introduces Vegan Meal Replacement Drinks Backed By Zara Larsson

Alpro's latest product is a vegan meal replacement that contains 20g of protein per bottle

Photo shows Swedish singer songwriter Zara Larsson stretching in some running shoes, next to a bottle of the new vegan meal replacement drinks from Alpro Zara Larsson is partnered with Alpro - Media Credit: Alpro

Alpro has launched a new range of high-protein vegan meal replacement drinks.

Each of the plant-based brand’s “Alpro Meal To Go” drinks contains 20g of protein, and the range is backed by Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson.

Larsson is the Got Talent electropop and dance star behind 2024’s popular singles ‘Can’t Tame Her’ and ‘On My Love,’ both from her platinum album Venus. As an Alpro brand ambassador, she sometimes posts about products on social media, and Alpro described the new Meal To Go Drinks as Larsson’s “perfect companion.”

Alpro Meal To Go products are made with a soy and oat milk base, and are available in Chocolate & Banana, Mango & Passion Fruit, Coffee Caramel, and Vanilla. 

According to Alpro, each 500ml bottle is the equivalent of a single meal, and includes 26 vitamins and minerals, fiber, and omega-3, along with 20g of plant-based protein. The drinks contain no artificial sweeteners, and Alpro described a 500ml portion as an “uncomplicated, full-fledged meal on the go.”

Christine Borghardt, the category director for plant-based at Alpro’s parent company Danone, said, “We know how packed life can be. With Alpro Meal To Go we want to offer consumers a simple, delicious, and balanced solution – without compromising on taste or quality. For those who are always on the move.”

Alpro Meal To Go products are available throughout Germany now at an RRP of €3.99 (approximately USD $4.73 or £3.48).

Most Germans drink plant-based milk

Photo shows a new German advert for the vegan "Alpro Meal To Go" meal replacement drinks
Alpro The new drinks are available in Chocolate & Banana flavor, as well as Mango & Passion Fruit, Coffee Caramel, and Vanilla

In January, a survey by INNOFACT and Danone found that more than half of German consumers drink plant-based milk.

Forty-seven percent of those surveyed reported consuming plant-based milk alternatives, though this rose to 56 percent among younger adults and households with children. Women and flexitarians were also more likely to buy dairy-free milk, and 18 percent of the people included in the research reported drinking it regularly. 

As reported by Yumda, while many of those surveyed were concerned about cost, 75 percent said they would pay more for nutrient-dense, fortified plant-based milk.

Last year, Alpro introduced a range of vegan milks and yogurts specifically for children. It prioritized kid-friendly flavors and nutrient-dense recipes. 

