Juicy Marbles Launches New Plant-Based Baby Ribs With An Updated Recipe

Juicy Marbles just launched an updated version of its “world-first” plant-based ribs on edible bones: the nutritious, clean-label “Baby Ribs.”

Read more: GFI Announces Research Grant For Authentically ‘Marbled’ Plant-Based Meat

The brand particularly emphasized the nutrient density, tender texture, and simpler ingredient list for its new-and-improved vegan ribs. According to Juicy Marbles, its updated “Marble 3.0” recipe has a natural “meaty, umami-rich” flavor, more essential micronutrients, and no thickeners or binders.

Compared to the original version, Juicy Marbles’ Baby Ribs also feature a slightly more compact 350g size. The brand said that this creates the “perfect ‘bone-to-flesh’ ratio, ensuring meat both sticks to the bone and tears away in luscious, juicy chunks.”

Juicy Marbles said that this new updated version is its “cleanest, most nutrient-dense recipe” yet, boasting 35g of soy and pea protein per serving along with zinc, selenium, B vitamins, and iron, with no binding agents or preservatives. Baby Ribs are non-GMO and each serving contains 51 percent of the RDI for fiber. They take just 15-20 minutes to prepare.

“We all want our food to be tasty, but we want it to be nutritionally sensible as well,” said co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Vladimir Mićković in a statement. “We want to eat foods that do our bodies good, and that’s what food companies should provide.”

Read more: A 50% Market Share For Alt Proteins Could Reduce GHGs More Than EVs, Says Report

Plant-based meat can be ‘fun from every angle’

Juicy Marbles The edible soy-based “bones” make Juicy Marbles’ vegan ribs even more protein-dense

Juicy Marbles is best known for its vegan thick-cut steak, complete with authentic fat marbling. The award-winning and frequently satirical Slovenian brand was founded back in 2019 and uses its proprietary protein texturing technology to create whole cuts of plant-based meat. It aims to out-compete animal proteins in taste, price, and convenience.

Juicy Marbles first launched a limited-release filet mignon-style plant-based steak in 2022, and at the end of the same year announced the “Whole Cut Loin,” which it described as the largest piece of plant-based meat ever conceived.

Last year, the brand dropped its first Bone-In Ribs. The soy protein-based bones in both the original and updated versions are made from sidestreams of plant-based meat production. They are also compostable, but can be baked or fried to make high-protein snacks, or cooked down to make a savory stock.

“To some, bones from plants may be an ideological provocation, but we shouldn’t take these things too seriously. It’s just fun from every angle,” said Juicy Marbles co-founder Vladimir Mićković at the time. Since we made the bones ourselves, we could actually question the concept of bones in general. We could challenge ourselves to make them useful.”

US customers can purchase Juicy Marbles Baby Ribs from the official website as of July 24, 2024. They cost USD $59, $94, and $139 for a two, four, and six-pack, respectively with the largest option shipped for free. The product will hit UK and EU shelves by the end of the year.

Read more: Plant-Based Company Unveils ‘Minimally Processed’ Egg Replacement For Burgers